Mar 5, 2017 at 10pm UK at ​Florida Citrus Bowl
Orlando City
1-0
NY CityNew York City FC
Larin (15')
Johnson (61')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Wallace (30'), Ring (67')

Kaka 'ruled out for six weeks' with hamstring strain

Kaka #10 of the Orlando City SC moves with the ball between Luis Garrido #8 and Jermaine Taylor #4 of the Houston Dynamo during their game at BBVA Compass Stadium on March 13, 2015
© Getty Images
Orlando City attacker Kaka could miss the next six weeks of the season after suffering a hamstring strain during his team's 1-0 win over New York City FC.
Orlando City attacker Kaka is expected to miss the next six weeks of the season after suffering a hamstring strain during his team's 1-0 win over New York City FC in the MLS on Sunday night.

Kaka, 34, initially attempted to continue after picking up the injury in the eighth minute of the contest, but was ultimately replaced by former Derby County attacker Giles Barnes.

Orlando have revealed that the Brazilian suffered a 'grade 1-2 left hamstring strain', which is expected to rule Kaka out of action until the middle of April.

"I am very, very disappointed for [Kaká]. He's worked extremely hard in the off-season and hard in the pre-season," Orlando head coach Jason Kreis told reporters.

Kaka has scored 18 goals and registered 17 assists in 53 appearances for Orlando, who he joined in 2015.

