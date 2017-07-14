New Transfer Talk header

Norwich City sign Greuther Furth defender Marcel Franke

A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City announce that they have completed the signing of Greuther Furth defender Marcel Franke for an undisclosed fee.
Norwich City have announced that Greuther Furth defender Marcel Franke has joined the club for an undisclosed fee.

Since his arrival at Carrow Road, head coach Daniel Farke has been active in the transfer market and he has again opted to return to his homeland to add another new signing.

He leaves his previous club having featured on 31 occasions in Bundesliga II last season, and he has revealed that it was an easy decision for him to make the switch to England's second tier.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "It's a big club in England with a great stadium and amazing supporters.

"It was an easy step for me. I had good conversations with the coach and he convinced me Norwich was the right club. I want to play football with the team so I'm looking forward to this."

Mario Vrancic and Christoph Zimmermann have also arrived from Germany, while there have been four signings from clubs in England.

Harrison Reed in action for Southampton on October 26, 2016
