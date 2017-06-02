Jun 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Windsor Park
Northern Ireland
1-0
New ZealandNew Zealand
Boyce (6')
LIVE

Team News: Tom Flanagan handed Northern Ireland debut in New Zealand friendly

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
© AFP
Tom Flanagan is handed his first start and Matthew Lund is also included from the off as Northern Ireland welcome New Zealand to Windsor Park.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 19:33 UK

Burton Albion defender Tom Flanagan has been handed his Northern Ireland debut for tonight's friendly with New Zealand at Windsor Park.

The 25-year-old defender will partner the more experienced Jonny Evans, who is handed the captain's armband for the clash in Belfast.

There is also a start for in-form Ross County striker Liam Boyce, with Conor Washington and Jamie Ward - both on the scoresheet against Norway last time out - absent from the squad.

Elsewhere, Matthew Lund and Josh Magennis are involved from the off some five weeks from their last outings, as boss Michael O'Neill looks to experiment a little ahead of next week's crucial qualifier against Azerbaijan.

In terms of the visitors, manager Anthony Hudson has gone with Marco Rojas in attack alongside leading man Chris Wood, who skippers the All Whites tonight on the back of a campaign that saw him top the Championship scoring charts.

There is no place for regular captain Winston Reid, however, as the West Ham United defender recently underwent an operation that will rule him out for the next couple of months.

Northern Ireland XI: McGovern; McLaughlin, Evans, Flanagan, Hughes, Brunt; Norwood, Lund, Dallas; Magennis, Boyce
Subs: Ferguson, Thompson, McGinn, Davis, D. Lafferty, Mannus, Paton, McCartan, K. Lafferty, Carroll

New Zealand XI: Marinovic, Boxall, McGlinchey, Wood, Rojas, Thomas, Lewis, Doyle, Colvey, Smith, Durante
Subs: Brotherton, Wynne, Tzimopolous, Tuiloma, Barbaraouses, Smeltz, Moss, Patterson, Ingham, Rufer, Roux, Williams

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Read Next:
Michael O'Neill: 'We can reach World Cup'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jonny Evans, Liam Boyce, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Jamie Ward, Tom Flanagan, Michael O'Neill, Matthew Lund, Anthony Hudson, Chris Wood, Marco Rojas, Winston Reid, Football
Your Comments
More Northern Ireland News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Team News: Tom Flanagan handed Northern Ireland debut in New Zealand friendly
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Michael O'Neill not interested in Norwich City job
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Report: Norwich City keen on Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill
Brazil return to top of FIFA world rankingsMichael O'Neill: 'We can reach World Cup'Result: Northern Ireland impress in win over NorwayLive Commentary: Northern Ireland 2-0 Norway - as it happenedO'Neill not expecting Premier League "big job"
Northern Ireland confirm New Zealand friendlyHome nations handed fines for poppy displaysResult: Croatia too strong for Northern IrelandO'Neill not interested in Scotland switchO'Neill praises Brunt after Northern Ireland win
> Northern Ireland Homepage
More New Zealand News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Live Commentary: Northern Ireland 1-0 New Zealand
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Team News: Tom Flanagan handed Northern Ireland debut in New Zealand friendly
 Steve Hansen the head coach of New Zealand acknowledges the fans ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on October 31, 2015
Steve Hansen questions British and Irish Lions tour schedule
Reid ruled out of Confederations CupNZ manager in frame for Norwich job?Result: Williamson guides NZ to win over PakistanNew Zealand duo set for debutsAll Blacks coaches sign new deals
Henry Cameron to miss remainder of seasonHansen: 'NZ self-belief helped beat Boks'Rosler: 'We must be more clinical'Result: Kelly beats Nyika to make quarter-finalsDan Carter eager for perfect farewell
> New Zealand Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 