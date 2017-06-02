Live Commentary: Northern Ireland 1-0 New Zealand

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the international friendly meeting between Northern Ireland and New Zealand at Windsor Park in Belfast.
The hosts are using tonight's game as a chance to experiment a little ahead of their huge World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in eight days' time - a pivotal fixture midway through the campaign.
Anthony Hudson's charges are also looking ahead, with just a couple of weeks to go until the 2017 Confederations Cup gets up and running in Russia, where they will face Portugal, Mexico and the host nation during the group stage.
NORTHERN IRELAND SUBS: Ferguson, Thompson, McGinn, Davis, D. Lafferty, Mannus, Paton, McCartan, K. Lafferty, Carroll
NEW ZEALAND SUBS: Brotherton, Wynne, Tzimopolous, Tuiloma, Barbaraouses, Smeltz, Moss, Patterson, Ingham, Rufer, Roux, Williams
Michael O'Neill: "I've known for some time the team I'd like to play in Azerbaijan. This game is to see where the players are physically. It is not about form really. If someone comes in and looks in great physical condition then it will give me something to think about. If they look below par, equally. That's the key - to make sure they're not undercooked or overcooked."
Anthony Hudson: "We want to go there, not just to take part, we want to go there and really do something significant. Our ranking is what it is, that's down to the state of where we've been over the last three years, although we have been very good recently."
NORTHERN IRELAND XI: McGovern; McLaughlin, Evans, Flanagan, Hughes, Brunt; Norwood, Lund, Dallas; Magennis, Boyce
NEW ZEALAND XI: Marinovic, Boxall, McGlinchey, Wood, Rojas, Thomas, Lewis, Doyle, Colvey, Smith, Durante