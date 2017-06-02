Live Commentary: Northern Ireland 1-0 New Zealand

Anthony Hudson 's charges are also looking ahead, with just a couple of weeks to go until the 2017 Confederations Cup gets up and running in Russia, where they will face Portugal, Mexico and the host nation during the group stage.

The hosts are using tonight's game as a chance to experiment a little ahead of their huge World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in eight days' time - a pivotal fixture midway through the campaign.

Welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the international friendly meeting between Northern Ireland and New Zealand at Windsor Park in Belfast.

8.47pm Will either manager make any changes at the midway point? Plenty of options available to both Michael O'Neill and Anthony Hudson ... NORTHERN IRELAND SUBS: Ferguson, Thompson, McGinn, Davis, D. Lafferty, Mannus, Paton, McCartan, K. Lafferty, Carroll NEW ZEALAND SUBS: Brotherton, Wynne, Tzimopolous, Tuiloma, Barbaraouses, Smeltz, Moss, Patterson, Ingham, Rufer, Roux, Williams © AFP

8.44pm Chris Brunt dragged horribly wide with one attempt and Chris Wood likewise up the other end, but a slightly better opportunity presented itself for the Leeds United striker soon after. A cross from the right was met with his head, though he was under pressure and failed to get the desired contact on the ball. It failed to get much better for the All Whites, while Ireland's best opening for a second fell Magennis's way right on the brink of half time, only for the Charlton Athletic man to blast at Marinovic from a tight angle.

8.41pm Marinovic was being kept busy in the opening stages, denying Josh Magennis from a couple of corners as the Green and White Army went in search of a second goal. They may not have been at full strength, with debutant Tom Flanagan among those being given a run in the side, but it was proving to be an easy evening for the hosts as the first half wore on.

8.38pm The home side edged a fairly flat first half, taking the lead early on through Liam Boyce's first international goal and creating a few more chances that they were unable to make the most of. Boyce did well when the opening fell his way six minutes in, cutting inside and firing past Stefan Marinovic from inside the area to get off the mark.

8.35pm The half-time whistle sounds at Windsor Park. New Zealand have had one half-chance all evening, which Chris Wood could not make the most of, while Northern Ireland scored early on and should have added at least one more to their tally.

45+1 min HALF TIME: NORTHERN IRELAND 1-0 NEW ZEALAND

44 min SAVE! Good chance for Magennis to score a second on the brink of half time, but after charging through on goal he was denied by Stefan Marinovic at his near post. Tight angle so maybe should have passed it.

42 min A slightly better cross into the New Zealand box, where Chris Wood is waiting to glance the ball. Under pressure and a fair distance from goal, he was unable to direct it on target from what was basically the visitors' best sight of goal thus far.

40 min Marinovic's turn to collect a simple cross into the box. Been a very quiet first half on the whole, with all the big chances arriving in the opening 10 minutes or so. Ireland deservedly ahead but not exactly running away with it.

38 min McLaughlin blasts the ball through a sea of bodies and into the back of the net, but the whistle had sounded a second or so beforehand. A shove in the box to blame for that, with the referee doing well to spot the infringement.

36 min Tom Doyle swings a cross into the box but it is all very simple for McGovern, who is there to collect. Not been a great deal for him to do in these opening 36 minutes, with Wood coming closest when dragging wide of goal.

34 min Norwood with a silly challenge considering this is just a friendly. A little lucky to avoid a caution from the referee, who no doubt gave the midfielder a first and last warning to watch himself. Still just the one goal in it.

32 min Following a short stoppage for Tommy Smith to receive some treatment, we are back up and running. Ireland just need to increase the tempo because they are falling into the trap of cruising at the moment, despite having just a one-goal lead.

30 min All very slow at the moment at Windsor Park, I'm afraid. Northern Ireland definitely been the better side in Belfast and are good value for their lead, but they have done little to build on it in the last 15 to 20 minutes.

28 min SHOT! Rojas gets the beating of McLaughlin but he was unable to pick out any of his teammates. The momentum has definitely swung in New Zealand's favour, but Ireland countered and Brunt became the latest to drag horribly wide.

26 min Much better from the All Whites over the past few minutes. Again, the attack came to little as Chris Wood dragged his attempt wide from range, but a good passing move to get them to that point and more encouragement.

24 min A rare New Zealand attack, as the ball is worked to Clayton Lewis to get a cross into the area. Headed away easily enough in the end, but that is at least a sign of encouragement for the All Whites for the remaining three quarters.

22 min For all their possession, the home side have failed to do a great deal with it over the past 10 minutes or so. Slow tempo to the match on the whole, which many would have predicted before the first ball was kicked.

20 min Nearly a quarter of the match has now been played and New Zealand have failed to string together a pass of note in a dangerous area of the pitch. Hudson will be hoping they can give a better account of themselves in the remainder.

18 min Boyce jumps high to challenge Stefan Marinovic for a high ball into the box. The New Zealand keeper failed to get a hold it but the referee felt that Boyce made a little too much contact - replays show that he was correct.

16 min A quieter spell in the game, which is good news for the visitors as they have managed to hold off the onslaught. An early goal for Northern Ireland here, as well as a couple of chances for Magennis that were kept out.

14 min All very simple for the home side, with close to 15 minutes of the match played. The All Whites just need to find their composure a little because they have failed to really get the ball in their opponents' final third.

12 min That Boyce goal was Northern Ireland's 650th in international football, incidentally. Decent work from the striker to work a shooting position and place the ball past the keeper. New Zealand struggling to find any sort of momentum.

10 min Ireland coasting at the moment, scoring one and coming close to bagging a couple of others. O'Neill will be looking to add to the tally prior to the break, when he may be tempted to give some others a run-out. Flanagan with a shot that is easily handled.

8 min SAVES! Good stop from Stefan Marinovic to deny Magennis from bagging the hosts a second. From another corner kick the Charlton Athletic forward again finds the target, but he is thwarted by the Kiwis' keeper.

6 min He certainly deserved his chance this evening after an impressive Scottish Premiership season, and Liam Boyce has given his manager some thinking to do ahead of the trip to Baku. Magennis picked out the Ross County ace, who cut inside and found a way past Stefan Marinovic.

5 min GOAL! NORTHERN IRELAND 1-0 NEW ZEALAND (LIAM BOYCE)

3 min Bright enough start made by the hosts, as they look to find a way through. Been over a months since some of them were out on the field, but they have spent a couple of weeks in Manchester ticking along with the Azerbaijan match in mind.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running at Windsor Park. Focus elsewhere for both managers, with bigger matches to come, but this is an ideal friendly for both teams to start building some momentum in their first-ever meeting.

7.43pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with the anthems still to come. Ahead of kickoff at Windsor Park, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Michael O'Neill: "I've known for some time the team I'd like to play in Azerbaijan. This game is to see where the players are physically. It is not about form really. If someone comes in and looks in great physical condition then it will give me something to think about. If they look below par, equally. That's the key - to make sure they're not undercooked or overcooked." Anthony Hudson: "We want to go there, not just to take part, we want to go there and really do something significant. Our ranking is what it is, that's down to the state of where we've been over the last three years, although we have been very good recently."

7.41pm New Zealand also take on Belarus in a friendly prior to heading for Russia for the start of the Confederations Cup, where they are in the same group as Portugal, Mexico and the tournament hosts. Making it out of that group and into the semi-finals will be a major ask of Anthony Hudson, who has previously managed in the English leagues with Newport County. One step at a time, though - first he will be seeking victory in Belfast. © AFP

7.39pm It does have to be said that the All Whites have not exactly faced off against high-calibre opposition, however, with recent friendlies against the United States and Mexico perhaps offering a better gauge. The first of those finished 1-1 and the latter in a 2-1 defeat - their only loss in 16 matches since May 2015. Their most recent outings saw them pick up a couple of 2-0 wins over Fiji.

7.37pm DID YOU KNOW? It has been 14 games since both teams found the net in a game involving Northern Ireland, stretching back to a 1-1 pre-Euro 2016 friendly with Wales in Cardiff. The Green and White Army have scored 16 and conceded seven during that time, but they come up against a New Zealand side boasting an eight-match run without shipping a goal.

7.35pm With that in mind it comes as no surprise to see O'Neill linked with so many jobs at Championship level, most recently seeing his name tipped with the Norwich City hot seat. The bad news for Ireland is that they were put in the same group as perennial qualifiers Germany - inevitably ruling out top spot - but they enjoyed the first half of their campaign and sit second in the standings, three points ahead of next opponents Azerbaijan.

7.33pm Northern Ireland on a real high at the moment, then, heading into this match sitting 26th in the latest FIFA world rankings - 68 places higher than their opponents. Since reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2016, where they suffered defeat to Home Nation rivals Wales, the Green and White Army have lost just two of their six outings. They have defeated San Marino, Azerbaijan and Norway recently, leaving them second in World Cup qualifying.

7.31pm Expect O'Neill to use the vast majority of his squad this evening, with plenty of players in need of some playing time ahead of the trip to Baku. Not all of them will be involved for that crucial qualifier, of course, but for some - including uncapped McCartan - this will provide them with invaluable experience looking ahead to the future. Lafferty's Daniel and Kyle are also included as part of the 22-man squad.

7.29pm BENCH WATCH! NORTHERN IRELAND SUBS: Ferguson, Thompson, McGinn, Davis, D. Lafferty, Mannus, Paton, McCartan, K. Lafferty, Carroll NEW ZEALAND SUBS: Brotherton, Wynne, Tzimopolous, Tuiloma, Barbaraouses, Smeltz, Moss, Patterson, Ingham, Rufer, Roux, Williams

7.27pm In terms of the visitors, manager Anthony Hudson has gone with Marco Rojas in attack alongside leading man Chris Wood, who skippers the All Whites tonight on the back of a campaign that saw him top the Championship scoring charts. There is no place for regular captain Winston Reid, however, as the West Ham United defender recently underwent an operation that will rule him out for a good couple of months - including the confederations Cup.

7.25pm There was expected to be a debut handed to Shay McCartan, too, having cancelled his pre-planned holiday to be involved this week, but he has to settle for a place among the subs. O'Neill turns to Michael McGovern between the sticks and there are also some experienced Championship heads further forward in Stuart Dallas and Oliver Norwood. By no means the Green and White Army's strongest XI, but still a decent enough lineup that should get the job done.

7.23pm Elsewhere, Matthew Lund and Josh Magennis are involved from the off some five weeks from their last outings, with O'Neill admitting in the build-up to the match that giving playing time to some of those, shall we say 'well rested' players, was always going to be a priority. Regular defenders Craig Cathcart only reported for training on Thursday and Gareth McAuley 24 hours later, so no surprise to see them miss out on this friendly match.

7.21pm The big team news from Ireland's perspective is that Burton Albion defender Tom Flanagan is handed his international bow. Jonny Evans, sporting the captain's armband at Windsor Park this evening, will line up alongside him in defence as manager Martin O'Neill experiments slightly with the options available to him. There is also a start for in-form Ross County striker Liam Boyce, with Conor Washington and Jamie Ward - both on the scoresheet against Norway last time out - absent from the squad.

7.19pm TEAM NEWS! NORTHERN IRELAND XI: McGovern; McLaughlin, Evans, Flanagan, Hughes, Brunt; Norwood, Lund, Dallas; Magennis, Boyce NEW ZEALAND XI: Marinovic, Boxall, McGlinchey, Wood, Rojas, Thomas, Lewis, Doyle, Colvey, Smith, Durante

7.17pm Northern Ireland have a huge qualifier against Azerbaijan in a little over a week's time, which should the result go their way would put them in a very strong position to make the playoffs for a place in Russia 2018. The opposition head into this match on the back of a run that has seen them lose just one of their last 16 matches, meanwhile, although the quality of the sides they have faced in that time has not been all that great.