Mario Balotelli racial abuser gets stadium ban

A close-up shot of new Liverpool signing Mario Balotelli at the Etihad on August 25, 2014
© Getty Images
A Bastia supporter receives a stadium ban after admitting to hurling racial abuse at Mario Balotelli.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 20:25 UK

A Bastia supporter has received a stadium ban for racially abusing Nice forward Mario Balotelli.

The French Football League began an investigation after the former Liverpool striker reported being subjected to "monkey chants" when the teams met in Ligue 1.

A man in his 40s has since come forward and admitted to the offence, receiving an immediate ban from Bastia's Stade de Furiani for his actions, reports BBC Sport.

"Regretting his attitude and aware of the repercussions, this person responded to our appeal and came to the stadium on Tuesday," said the club in a statement.

"Acknowledging he was responsible for the incriminating chants, he has been notified of the deactivation of his season ticket along with a general ban from the Stade de Furiani."

Balotelli has scored 10 goals in 15 matches since swapping the English Premier League for the French top flight.

Italy manager Giampiero Ventura on the touchline during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Italy boss to hold talks with Balotelli
>
View our homepages for Mario Balotelli, Football
Your Comments
More Nice News
A close-up shot of new Liverpool signing Mario Balotelli at the Etihad on August 25, 2014
Mario Balotelli racial abuser gets stadium ban
 Italy manager Giampiero Ventura on the touchline during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Italy boss Giampiero Ventura to hold talks with Mario Balotelli
 Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet from West Ham United?
Arsenal considering bid for Porto defender?Rivere: 'Nice cannot afford Depay'Everton pondering Mario Balotelli move?Raiola: 'Balotelli could return to PL'Mario Balotelli: 'I'd play for Arsenal'
Europa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsBalotelli: 'Rodgers relationship a disaster'Balotelli tells Sakho to leave LiverpoolBalotelli: 'Klopp spoke to me once'Mario Balotelli to earn Italy recall?
> Nice Homepage
More Bastia News
A close-up shot of new Liverpool signing Mario Balotelli at the Etihad on August 25, 2014
Mario Balotelli racial abuser gets stadium ban
 Sports Mole logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm Prince Oniangue loan exit
 A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers duo edging towards exit
Result: PSG begin Ligue 1 title defence with winLiverpool to bid for Villa's Amavi?Result: PSG go 22 points clear at top of Ligue 1Result: Cabot goal salvages point for TroyesResult: Traore double sees Monaco beat Bastia
Half-Time Report: Monaco frustrated by determined BastiaTeam News: Silva, Pasalic on bench for Bastia clashResult: Late Raspentino strike gives Bastia winResult: Nantes, Bastia play out goalless drawResult: Gazelec come from behind to beat Bastia
> Bastia Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco21153364214348
2Nice21137135142146
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG21143441152645
4Lyon20121739231637
5GuingampGuingamp218762723431
6Saint-EtienneSt Etienne217952118330
7Marseille218672426-230
8Rennes218582125-429
9Bordeaux217862227-529
10Toulouse217592223-126
11NantesNantes2174101428-1425
12Nancy206681523-824
13Montpellier HSCMontpellier215882934-523
14Lille2165101926-723
15Metz206592035-1523
16Dijon214982730-321
17Bastia2156101825-721
18Caen2063112335-1221
19Angers2155111727-1020
20Lorient2153132343-2018
> Full Version