Former FIFA secretary Jerome Valcke appeals against 10-year ban

FIFA secretary-general Jerome Valcke pictured on July 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in an attempt to get his 10-year ban from football overturned.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 14:10 UK

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from football to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 56-year-old was handed the lengthy suspension from any involvement in the game last year due to his alleged part in a scheme to profit from World Cup ticket sales.

Valcke was also accused of misusing expenses, selling television rights for below market value and obstructing the ongoing proceedings against him, but the Frenchman maintains his innocence.

"Jerome Valcke, former secretary general of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), has filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision issued by the FIFA appeal committee dated 24 June 2016 (with reasons notified on 3 February 2017), in which he was banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 10 years," read a statement from CAS.

"Jerome Valcke seeks to have the challenged decision set aside in order for the sanction imposed on him to be lifted definitively. A CAS arbitration procedure is in progress."

Valcke was originally banned for 12 years and fined £70,800, although the length of his suspension was later reduced.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter saw his appeal against a six-year ban for ethics breaches rejected by CAS in December.

