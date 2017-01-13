New Transfer Talk header

Sporting Gijon 'close to Cheick Tiote deal'

Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
A report claims that Sporting Gijon are close to completing the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote.
Sporting Gijon are reportedly close to completing the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote.

The Ivorian international will be out of contract at Newcastle in the summer and it is understood that the Magpies are prepared to lose the midfielder on a free transfer this month.

A number of clubs have been linked with the 30-year-old, but according to The Chronicle, Sporting Gijon's sporting director Nico Rodriguez flew to Newcastle earlier this week to oversee a deal to bring the midfielder to Spain.

Tiote joined Newcastle from Twente in the summer of 2010 and has made more than 150 appearances for the English club in all competitions, but has only appeared once in the Championship this season.

Sporting Gijon currently occupy 18th position in the La Liga table ahead of their home match with Eibar this weekend.

