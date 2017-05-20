Nancy relegated to Ligue 2 despite final-day win

Nancy and Bastia are the unlucky sides on the final day as they fail to beat the Ligue 1 drop, while Lorient will contest a relegation playoff.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 23:17 UK

Nancy have been relegated back to Ligue 2 after just one season in the French top flight, despite earning victory over Saint-Etienne on the final day of the season.

Les Chardons started the day bottom of the pile but won 3-1 at Stade Marcel Picot on Saturday evening, only for results elsewhere to go against them.

Bastia were two points better off than Nancy heading into the finale, which saw five teams in danger of the drop, but they lost 1-0 to Marseille - Bafetimbi Gomis scoring the crucial goal - to go down as the bottom-placed side.

There is hope for Lorient after Vincent Le Goff struck to earn them a 1-1 draw at home to Bordeaux, however, meaning that they will contest a relegation playoff against Troyes.

Caen and Dijon were the other two sides embroiled in the exciting battle at the bottom, with the former scoring a late goal away to Paris Saint-Germain to draw 1-1 and maintain their top-flight status.

Elsewhere, Marseille's win over Bastia sees them finish fifth in the table, while outgoing Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette netted twice in a 3-3 draw with Nice to bow out with 100 league goals for the club.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CAS MonacoMonaco383053107317695
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG38276583275687
3Nice382212463362778
4Lyon382141378483067
5Marseille3817111057411662
6Bordeaux381514953431059
7NantesNantes38149154054-1451
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne381214124142-150
9Rennes381214123642-650
10GuingampGuingamp38148164653-750
11Lille38137184047-746
12Angers38137184049-946
13Toulouse381014143741-444
14Metz381110173972-3341
15Montpellier HSCMontpellier38109194866-1839
16Dijon38813174658-1237
17Caen38107213665-2937
18Lorient38106224470-2636
19Nancy3898212952-2335
20Bastia38810202955-2634
> Full Version
 