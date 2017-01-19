Crowd generic

Aitor Karanka hints at further Middlesbrough signings

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka insists that the club are working on more new signings following the arrival of Patrick Bamford on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has hinted that the club are not finished in the January transfer market after the arrival of Patrick Bamford.

Bamford rejoined the Smoggies on a four-and-a-half-year deal yesterday to become the club's first signing of the window.

However, Karanka insists that the club are continuing to work on targets he has identified ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

"I am really pleased Patrick Bamford is back. He's a player I like a lot and he has played his best football with us. The most important thing is to recover Patrick's confidence. He can be as important for us as he was two years ago," he told reporters.

Patrick can play any attacking position. His best characteristic is that he is always thinking forward, which we need right now. The club is working well behind the scenes and knows the players I like and would want to bring in.

"As a coach I always have a lot of options in my head for how we can play each game. If we win this game we can open a gap at the bottom. But it is a tough league and we have to battle until the last moment."

Boro are currently 16th in the Premier League table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
