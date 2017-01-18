Diego Simeone insists that he will not stand in Antoine Griezmann's way should he wish to leave the club, amid talk that Manchester United are prepared to offer £100m.

The France international is one of the most sought-after players in world football following another impressive calendar year last time out, which saw him top score at Euro 2016 and finish third in the Ballon d'Or running.

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing the £100m-rated striker, who has 51 goals in 92 La Liga appearances for Atletico, and Simeone concedes that talk of a move away from the Vicente Calderon is not all that surprising.

Asked if he would reject any approaches for the 25-year-old, Simeone told reporters: "I don't tie anyone down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club.

"He is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has gotten back on the scoresheet and his form is good. It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him."

Griezmann has 12 goals in 25 games for Atleti this season, as well as scoring once for national side France.