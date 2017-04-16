New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United to raid Atletico Madrid for Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Manchester United considering a £125m double swoop for Atletico Madrid stars Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak, according to reports.
Manchester United have drawn up plans to make a double swoop for Atletico Madrid stars Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak, according to reports.

The France striker has long been a reported transfer target for the Red Devils, while the Slovenia goalkeeper has enjoyed an impressive campaign with 18 clean sheets in 32 games in all competitions.

According to the Daily Star, Man United have cast an eye on Oblak in case David de Gea opts to join Real Madrid this summer, prompting Jose Mourinho to order regular scouting checks on the Colchoneros stopper.

The report goes on to suggest that Man United would have to begin bids at £125m for the duo, with Griezmann worth £85m and his teammate valued at £40m.

Both players have been instrumental in Atletico's rise to the upper echelons of European football and are certainties to be involved when the La Liga side travels to England for their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Leicester City.

