New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to be offered new Manchester United deal'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be offered a new 12-month contract at Manchester United as he nears a return to fitness.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will reportedly be offered a new 12-month contract at Manchester United after impressing Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho with his recovery from a serious knee problem.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Man United during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 20-time English champions have opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede has stayed with Man United to continue his rehabilitation.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a return to Serie A in 2018, while Atletico Madrid, in addition to a number of MLS clubs, are said to be interested in signing the experienced centre-forward in the second half of next season.

However, according to The Sun, Ibrahimovic is well ahead of schedule in his return from injury, and Mourinho has decided to offer the striker a fresh contract until the end of the 2017-18 campaign after being impressed with his commitment to the cause.

Man United arrived in the United States at the weekend as they prepare to begin their pre-season tour of North America, which will include matches against the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Adnan Januzaj in action for Manchester United on October 20, 2014
Read Next:
Januzaj 'closing on Real Sociedad move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United complete signing of Everton forward Romelu Lukaku
 Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Wayne Rooney completes Everton return
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Roma eyeing loan move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial?
Ibra 'to be offered new United deal'Januzaj 'closing on Real Sociedad move'Man Utd 'lining up £60m Eric Dier bid'Man Utd 'confident of Perisic deal'Man Utd keeper close to Villa return?
Inter Milan 'make £35m Matic bid'Lukaku targeting trophies "every year"Jose Mourinho 'rejected Lacazette deal'Mourinho provides pre-season team newsMan United goalkeeper joins Shrewsbury
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 