A report claims that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be offered a new 12-month contract at Manchester United as he nears a return to fitness.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will reportedly be offered a new 12-month contract at Manchester United after impressing Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho with his recovery from a serious knee problem.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Man United during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 20-time English champions have opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede has stayed with Man United to continue his rehabilitation.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a return to Serie A in 2018, while Atletico Madrid, in addition to a number of MLS clubs, are said to be interested in signing the experienced centre-forward in the second half of next season.

However, according to The Sun, Ibrahimovic is well ahead of schedule in his return from injury, and Mourinho has decided to offer the striker a fresh contract until the end of the 2017-18 campaign after being impressed with his commitment to the cause.

Man United arrived in the United States at the weekend as they prepare to begin their pre-season tour of North America, which will include matches against the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.