Celta Vigo attacker Theo Bongonda says that he has ambitions to "play at the highest possible level", picking out Man United and Chelsea as two possible destinations.

Celta Vigo attacker Theo Bongonda has revealed that he has ambitions to "play at the highest possible level" and has picked out Manchester United and Chelsea as two possible destinations.

The 21-year-old, who joined Celta from Zulte Waregem in 2015, has been a regular for his Spanish club this season - scoring once and providing three assists in 34 appearances.

Bongonda has a contract at Celta until the summer of 2019, but the Belgian has suggested that he is ready to leave the Balaidos for a bigger club.

"I could comfortably stay another two or three years with Vigo, but it is not my ambition to spend the rest of my career with them," The Sun quotes Bondonda as saying. "If Chelsea, Manchester United or Atletico Madrid call me in the near future I should be ready to make the step up to join them.

"Every footballer wants to play at the highest possible level. If I could choose my next club I'd say Sevilla - I've always felt attracted to them although I don't know why. But if Real Madrid come in for me I won't say no. Seriously, I want to develop a step at a time.

"Three years ago I was still sat on the sub's bench for Zulte Waregem's game against Beveren. Since then I have played against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu."

Bongonda has scored twice in eight appearances for Belgium's Under-21 team.