Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha has revealed that he hopes to play for Manchester United at some point in his career.

Torunarigha has only recently broken into the first team at the Bundesliga side, but it appears that he is already aiming high after making his first start in Germany's top flight.

The 19-year-old told Bild: "Manchester United, it has always been my dream to play at Old Trafford. Maybe somehow with Hertha."

Earlier this month, he played the full 90 minutes as Hertha lost 1-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach, while he has also made a further three appearances as a substitute.

Torunarigha is currently a Germany Under-20 international having previously represented his nation in younger age groups.