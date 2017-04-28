Jordan Torunarigha: 'Manchester United move is my dream'

Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha suggests that he hopes to move to Manchester United in the future.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 16:41 UK

Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha has revealed that he hopes to play for Manchester United at some point in his career.

Torunarigha has only recently broken into the first team at the Bundesliga side, but it appears that he is already aiming high after making his first start in Germany's top flight.

The 19-year-old told Bild: "Manchester United, it has always been my dream to play at Old Trafford. Maybe somehow with Hertha."

Earlier this month, he played the full 90 minutes as Hertha lost 1-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach, while he has also made a further three appearances as a substitute.

Torunarigha is currently a Germany Under-20 international having previously represented his nation in younger age groups.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Read Next:
Ancelotti admits to middle finger gesture
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Torunarigha, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Sports Mole logo
Jordan Torunarigha: 'Manchester United move is my dream'
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho rules Paul Pogba out of Swansea City clash
Preview: Man Utd vs. SwanseaMourinho: 'Man Utd missing trust, fight'Toure bemoans profligacy in front of goalZabaleta: 'Fellaini reaction was crazy'Jose Mourinho's son leaves Fulham
Mourinho hits out at "smart" AgueroMourinho: 'We lacked quality in midfield'Carrick hails "point gained" at Man CityResult: Manchester derby finishes goallessTeam News: Jesus on Man City bench for derby
> Manchester United Homepage
More Hertha Berlin News
Sports Mole logo
Jordan Torunarigha: 'Manchester United move is my dream'
 Jens Hegeler congratulates Salomon Kalou after he scores a penalty for Hertha Berlin against Augsburg on August 15, 2015
Salomon Kalou extends Hertha Berlin stay
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
German FA asks for Carlo Ancelotti explanation over offensive gesture
Ancelotti admits to middle finger gestureBristol City sign Jens HegelerWenger desperate to keep hold of GnabryHertha confirm interest in Arsenal midfielderHertha Berlin sign Liverpool's Allan on loan
Reading sign Dutch winger Roy BeerensWest Ham learn of Europa League opponentResult: Victory moves Hertha Berlin up to thirdResult: Hertha battle past 10-man LeverkusenPal Dardai: "The better team won"
> Hertha Berlin Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 