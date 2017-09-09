Sep 9, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Jose Mourinho: 'Always difficult at Stoke City'

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that it is "always difficult" facing Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 14:33 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said that it is "always difficult" facing Stoke City at the Britannia as the Red Devils look to continue their 100% start to the new Premier League campaign this weekend.

The 20-time English champions have beaten West Ham United, Swansea City and Leicester City in their first three league games of the new season, but now face a trip to a stadium where they have not triumphed in the league since 2013.

Mourinho is predicting another tough test for Man United, but the Portuguese is confident that his team are well-equipped to deal with the threat from the Potters.

"I would say it's always difficult there. Of course, sometimes, they lose matches but normally it's not easy for anyone to play against Stoke," Mourinho told reporters.

"[It's] probably because in the last years United was not strong enough and, in my personal case last season, we didn't win because we were not good enough, didn't play well enough. But they are different, they are aggressive, they defend with a lot of people, they are dangerous on counter attack, dangerous at set-pieces.

"It's a stadium that has a lot of pressure, too. I think it's going to be difficult again. Hopefully we can be better than in previous seasons so hopefully we can be better."

Man United have scored 10 times and conceded none in their first three league games of the season.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho: "Not a perfect market"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Manchester United clearly top of the pile'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Preview: Stoke City vs. Manchester United
Mourinho talks-up importance of squadMourinho: 'Always difficult at Stoke'Jose Mourinho: "Not a perfect market"Mourinho "disappointed" with Pereira loanHamsik: 'Leaving Napoli would be hard'
Herrera: 'We must match Stoke's attitude'Inter put 'anti-Man Utd clause' in Perisic deal?Man Utd 'to hold Mourinho talks in November'Southgate compares Rashford to Rooney, OwenUtd, City 'voted against transfer change'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
 