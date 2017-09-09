Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that it is "always difficult" facing Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said that it is "always difficult" facing Stoke City at the Britannia as the Red Devils look to continue their 100% start to the new Premier League campaign this weekend.

The 20-time English champions have beaten West Ham United, Swansea City and Leicester City in their first three league games of the new season, but now face a trip to a stadium where they have not triumphed in the league since 2013.

Mourinho is predicting another tough test for Man United, but the Portuguese is confident that his team are well-equipped to deal with the threat from the Potters.

"I would say it's always difficult there. Of course, sometimes, they lose matches but normally it's not easy for anyone to play against Stoke," Mourinho told reporters.

"[It's] probably because in the last years United was not strong enough and, in my personal case last season, we didn't win because we were not good enough, didn't play well enough. But they are different, they are aggressive, they defend with a lot of people, they are dangerous on counter attack, dangerous at set-pieces.

"It's a stadium that has a lot of pressure, too. I think it's going to be difficult again. Hopefully we can be better than in previous seasons so hopefully we can be better."

Man United have scored 10 times and conceded none in their first three league games of the season.