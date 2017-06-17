Rene Meulensteen backs Manchester United's pursuit of Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Rene Meulensteen believes that Ivan Perisic would fit in well at Manchester United should the Red Devils finalise a deal for the Inter Milan winger.
Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has insisted that Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic is exactly the type of player the club should be pursuing.

The Red Devils are interested in signing the Croatia international and have reportedly already had two bids knocked back, the second for a sum of around £39m - £5m short of Inter's supposed valuation.

Meulensteen, who spent six years at Old Trafford as part of the first-team coaching staff, believes that his former side should push ahead with another bid, while also continuing to pursue a move for fellow target Alvaro Morata.

"Perisic has good experience and pace and could come in and create things. He is comfortable on the ball, can beat a man and has a fantastic pass," he told 888sport.

"It's important that United have a man who can open up defences with one pass and he has that. He can offer them another level of a goal threat.

"Morata is a good striker, he's mobile, agile, and creates chances. The same can be said of Belotti but both would be coming from abroad and would have to adapt to the Premier League which we all know is difficult.

"If Belotti comes in it's important that he scores early and get the monkey off his back. Then he could be a good fit. For me, though, it would be Morata. We haven't seen enough of him lately but it is extremely hard to get into that Real team."

Chelsea are also said to have made an approach for Perisic, who cost Inter £14.5m when joining from Wolfsburg two years ago.

Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
