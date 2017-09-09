Sep 9, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
Ander Herrera: 'Manchester United must match Stoke City's attitude'

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says that his side must match Stoke City's "attitude" when the clubs meet at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.
Friday, September 8, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said that he and his teammates must be prepared to match Stoke City's "attitude" when they face the Potters on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho's side make the short trip to the Bet365 Stadium on the back of three successive wins in the Premier League, but the North-West outfit have failed to emerge victorious on their last four trips to Stoke.

However, Herrera has suggested that the key factor is mentality, with the Spaniard also acknowledging that he hopes that the weather is "not so bad" in Staffordshire.

The 28-year-old told MUTV: "We have to be equal to their attitude and then we have to show our quality. The first thing is the attitude. The atmosphere is going to be against us, but that is normal.

"We are ready to face them and, hopefully, the weather is not so bad there because, when it is bad, it is very difficult to play. We are ready."

Herrera is still waiting for his first start of the season, despite winning the club's Player of the Year award for his performances during the last campaign.

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
