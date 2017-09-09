Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says that his side must match Stoke City's "attitude" when the clubs meet at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side make the short trip to the Bet365 Stadium on the back of three successive wins in the Premier League, but the North-West outfit have failed to emerge victorious on their last four trips to Stoke.

However, Herrera has suggested that the key factor is mentality, with the Spaniard also acknowledging that he hopes that the weather is "not so bad" in Staffordshire.

The 28-year-old told MUTV: "We have to be equal to their attitude and then we have to show our quality. The first thing is the attitude. The atmosphere is going to be against us, but that is normal.

"We are ready to face them and, hopefully, the weather is not so bad there because, when it is bad, it is very difficult to play. We are ready."

Herrera is still waiting for his first start of the season, despite winning the club's Player of the Year award for his performances during the last campaign.