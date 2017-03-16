Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the Manchester United attack in their Europa League clash with Rostov.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lead the Manchester United attack in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash with Russian outfit Rostov.

The Swedish veteran is currently serving a domestic suspension, but is eligible to lead the line at Old Trafford.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will provide support from the wing, while Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind line up in defence with Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo at wing-back.

Sergio Romero replaces David De Gea in goal as United attempt to capitalise on the away goal they netted in the previous leg.

Sardar Azmoun and Dmitry Poloz will start up front for the visitors, who are without captain Aleksandr Gatskan through suspension.

Squad-wide injury concerns mean that Rostov can only name four substitutes at Old Trafford.

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo; Pogba, Blind, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

Subs: De Gea, Jones, Carrick, Fellaini, Young, Lingard, Rashford

Rostov: Medvedev; Bayramyan, Mevlja, Navas, Kudryashov, Terentyev; Noboa, Prepelita, Erokhin; Poloz, Azmoun

Subs: Kireev, Bukharov, Devic, Goshev

