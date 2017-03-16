Mar 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
RostovRostov
 
LIVE

Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic starts for Manchester United against Rostov

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the Manchester United attack in their Europa League clash with Rostov.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 19:24 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lead the Manchester United attack in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash with Russian outfit Rostov.

The Swedish veteran is currently serving a domestic suspension, but is eligible to lead the line at Old Trafford.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will provide support from the wing, while Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind line up in defence with Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo at wing-back.

Sergio Romero replaces David De Gea in goal as United attempt to capitalise on the away goal they netted in the previous leg.

Sardar Azmoun and Dmitry Poloz will start up front for the visitors, who are without captain Aleksandr Gatskan through suspension.

Squad-wide injury concerns mean that Rostov can only name four substitutes at Old Trafford.

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo; Pogba, Blind, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
Subs: De Gea, Jones, Carrick, Fellaini, Young, Lingard, Rashford

Rostov: Medvedev; Bayramyan, Mevlja, Navas, Kudryashov, Terentyev; Noboa, Prepelita, Erokhin; Poloz, Azmoun
Subs: Kireev, Bukharov, Devic, Goshev

Follow the game live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Bailly: 'United fans can be 12th man'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
