Mar 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
RostovRostov
 

Eric Bailly: 'Manchester United fans can be 12th man against Rostov'

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly says that the club's fans can act as the "12th player" when the Red Devils face Rostov in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 17:32 UK

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has called on the club's fans to help push his side over the line when they face Rostov in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's side go into the return leg with an away goal following a 1-1 draw in Russia knowing that winning the trophy could be their mostly likely route to gaining Champions League football next term.

"At Old Trafford, the fans are like the '12th player'," Bailly told the club's official television channel. "They always give everything until they are hoarse to get behind us and give us a lift. It's great that the tie will be decided at home and we can do our utmost to get the victory needed and send the fans home happy.

"It's really important that we make the quarter-finals in this very difficult competition. All the players are aware of how much it means to make it through and so, when the day of the match comes around, we'll be ready and prepared to ensure we start well.

"We always aim high in everything we do here. I managed to get to the semi-finals last year but that wasn't enough. We didn't win the cup or even get to the final itself so, for me now, it's all about taking things a stage at a time. As I've said before, this competition brings plenty of surprises in a season so, first of all, we have to focus on getting through against Rostov and then we can think a little further ahead after that."

Mourinho's side currently hold sixth spot in the Premier League standings after 27 games played.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Europa League tie still open'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Eric Bailly, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt on February 20, 2016
Report: Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller keen to join Manchester United
 Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United hit with FA charge for failing to control their players
 Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Marouane Fellaini: 'Manchester United will do everything for Champions League'
Bailly: 'United fans can be 12th man'United join race for Moussa Dembele?Wilkins: 'Chelsea fans lacked respect'Ex-teammate: Ibrahimovic a "complete idiot"Bastian Schweinsteiger agrees MLS switch?
Pogba 'doesn't give an ass what people say'Rooney, Martial ruled out of Rostov clashMings 'bemused with Rojo decision'Marcos Rojo avoids punishment from FAPreview: Manchester United vs. Rostov
> Manchester United Homepage
More Rostov News
Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Marouane Fellaini: 'Manchester United will do everything for Champions League'
 Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Eric Bailly: 'Manchester United fans can be 12th man against Rostov'
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Preview: Manchester United vs. Rostov
Rostov banned from using stadium due to poor pitchMourinho: 'Europa League tie still open'EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawMourinho: 'It was a very good performance'Mkhitaryan criticises "awful" Rostov pitch
Result: Mkhitaryan nets as Man United draw in RostovTeam News: Man United make seven changes at RostovLive Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happenedRostov pitch passes UEFA inspectionBlind: 'United cannot use pitch as excuse'
> Rostov Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 