Manchester United defender Eric Bailly says that the club's fans can act as the "12th player" when the Red Devils face Rostov in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has called on the club's fans to help push his side over the line when they face Rostov in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's side go into the return leg with an away goal following a 1-1 draw in Russia knowing that winning the trophy could be their mostly likely route to gaining Champions League football next term.

"At Old Trafford, the fans are like the '12th player'," Bailly told the club's official television channel. "They always give everything until they are hoarse to get behind us and give us a lift. It's great that the tie will be decided at home and we can do our utmost to get the victory needed and send the fans home happy.

"It's really important that we make the quarter-finals in this very difficult competition. All the players are aware of how much it means to make it through and so, when the day of the match comes around, we'll be ready and prepared to ensure we start well.

"We always aim high in everything we do here. I managed to get to the semi-finals last year but that wasn't enough. We didn't win the cup or even get to the final itself so, for me now, it's all about taking things a stage at a time. As I've said before, this competition brings plenty of surprises in a season so, first of all, we have to focus on getting through against Rostov and then we can think a little further ahead after that."

Mourinho's side currently hold sixth spot in the Premier League standings after 27 games played.