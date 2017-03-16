Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Europa League last 16 second leg between Manchester United and Rostov at Old Trafford.
The hosts come into this match with the slight advantage courtesy of their away goal in the first leg, which ended 1-1 in Russia a week ago.
However, Rostov are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions and are looking for the most famous result in their history this evening.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
7.04pmROSTOV SUBS: Kireev, Bukharov, Devic, Goshev
7.04pmROSTOV STARTING XI: Medvedev; Bayramyan, Mevlja, Navas, Kudryashov, Terentyev; Noboa, Prepelita, Erokhin; Poloz, Azmoun
7.02pmMAN UTD SUBS: De Gea, Jones, Carrick, Fellaini, Young, Lingard, Rashford
7.02pmMAN UTD STARTING XI: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo; Pogba, Blind, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
7pmGood evening! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for tonight's Europa League last 16 clash as Manchester United welcome Rostov to Old Trafford for the second leg! Tonight's match should be a far cry from the first leg, which was played on a pitch that barely passed for a playing surface, but there is still work to do for the home side. Before we get to that, though, let's have a look at some team news...