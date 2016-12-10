World Cup

Pep Guardiola concerned by increased workload for players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016
Pep Guardiola is the latest manager to question FIFA's proposal to expand the World Cup from 2026, claiming that players are already 'being killed' by their workload.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that players risk being 'killed' due to their current demands, calling for extra subs to be utilised during Premier League matches.

The Catalan coach was talking in reference to FIFA's proposals to expand the World Cup to 48 teams, comprising 16 groups of three, which has been met with mixed views from his fellow managers.

Guardiola is against the plans, however, and has called for changes to instead be made at club level as he feels that too much is now being asked of players, who are forced to play football nearly all year round due to the current scheduling.

"It's not just English football, it's all around the world. Now they talk about a World Cup of 48 teams - we are going to kill the players," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "FIFA will decide and we accept the decision and if we are not happy we go home. They are focusing on more and more and more - it affects the quality. I am thinking just for the players. They need to breathe, to [have a] break, to enjoy.

"This kind of thing is impossible because we are going to finish [the season] then after one week the World Cup, then after three weeks we go to the pre-season, we go to China, the States, Australia. You play against Milan, Juventus, Madrid and you have to win, people demand you have to play good. No preparation then you come back and it's 11 months again and it's the European Cup.

"You do this for 10 or 12 years and we don't think about the players. For that reason there has to be huge squads, more money for the clubs to spend. It's just three substitutions now, why you cannot make four, five or six? All the players are involved more than before, the coaches can use different tactics. Less injuries, more open games. Everything would be better. But okay, FIFA have another opinion."

A decision will be made early next year over FIFA chief Gianni Infantino's plans to expand the World Cup.

Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
