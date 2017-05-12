New Transfer Talk header

Report: Victor Valdes on Manchester City's transfer radar

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes receives treatment after picking up a cut to his leg during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to reunite with former Barcelona keeper Victor Valdes next season, according to a report.
Friday, May 12, 2017 at 18:13 UK

Middlesbrough keeper Victor Valdes is a summer transfer target for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, according to a report.

The former Barcelona stopper, who also spent an unsuccessful season with Manchester United, has been tipped with the Riverside exit following the Smoggies' relegation from the Premier League.

Valdes has one year left to run on the deal signed last summer when joining Boro as a free agent and, according to Goal.com, the Citizens could be about to make an approach for the 35-year-old.

City boss Guardiola is actively seeking a new keeper due to Claudio Bravo's struggles since being recruited from Barcelona, with Valdes - who he worked with at Camp Nou - said to be high on his list.

Wilfredo Caballero has shared goalkeeping duties with Bravo this season, featuring 14 times in the Premier League.

