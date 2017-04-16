Everton and West Ham United are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Everton and West Ham United.

The Belgium international has been hampered by injuries in recent years, and has made just eight appearances this season in all competitions.

Citizens manager Pep Guardiola is said to be looking to move Kompany on at the end of the season, and The Mirror claims that the Toffees and the Hammers are keeping a close eye on the centre-back's fitness and form.

Kompany joined the Etihad Stadium outfit in 2008 from Hamburger SV and has made a total of 306 appearances for the club, helping them to two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.