Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Galatasaray.

The Ivorian is currently on loan at Stoke City but since joining the Potters, he has been limited to just 10 appearances in the Premier League.

According to The Sun, the Turkish giants are interested in signing Bony and are willing to pay up to £12m for his transfer, but Man City are said to want a fee closer to the value that they originally paid for him.

Bony, 28, cost £28m when he moved from Swansea City to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2015, and is also said to be on the radar of West Ham United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion.