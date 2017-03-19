Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 54,449
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Liverpool
Aguero (69')
Toure (22'), Clichy (50'), Silva (51')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Milner (51' pen.)
Firmino (16'), Matip (43'), Mane (89')

Manchester City fined £35,000 by The FA

Gael Clichy of Manchester City controls the ball during the international friendly match between Melbourne City and Manchester City at Cbus Super Stadium on July 18, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester City are fined £35,000 by The FA for failing to control their players in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier this month.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 17:22 UK

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 by The FA for failing to control their players in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier this month.

A number of City players surrounded referee Michael Oliver in the 50th minute of the clash when he awarded a penalty after judging Gael Clichy to have brought down Roberto Firmino in the area.

In a statement, The FA said: "Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today [Monday 27 March 2017], Manchester City have been fined £35,000 after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge.

"City breached FA Rule E20(a) in that in or around the 50th minute of the game against Liverpool on 19 March 2017, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

The club were previously fined £35,000 last December for the same behaviour during a game with Chelsea, while they have also been fined £35,000 this month for anti-doping rule breaches.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Man City to pay £50m for Danny Rose?
>
View our homepages for Michael Oliver, Gael Clichy, Roberto Firmino, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Premier League's top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
 Gael Clichy of Manchester City controls the ball during the international friendly match between Melbourne City and Manchester City at Cbus Super Stadium on July 18, 2015
Manchester City fined £35,000 by The FA
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pablo Zabaleta: 'Pep Guardiola preparation is fantastic'
Claudio Bravo denies City exit reportsMan City to pay £50m for Danny Rose?De Bruyne back at Man City for treatment?Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?Report: Sevilla to pounce for Jesus Navas
Joe Hart open to another loan spellPL quartet target move for Middlesbrough star?Toure: 'Defending can be annoying'FA outlines Man City anti-doping rule breaksMan City accept FA misconduct charge
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 