Manchester City fined £35,000 by The FA

Manchester City are fined £35,000 by The FA for failing to control their players in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier this month.

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 by The FA for failing to control their players in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier this month.

A number of City players surrounded referee Michael Oliver in the 50th minute of the clash when he awarded a penalty after judging Gael Clichy to have brought down Roberto Firmino in the area.

In a statement, The FA said: "Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today [Monday 27 March 2017], Manchester City have been fined £35,000 after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge.

"City breached FA Rule E20(a) in that in or around the 50th minute of the game against Liverpool on 19 March 2017, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

The club were previously fined £35,000 last December for the same behaviour during a game with Chelsea, while they have also been fined £35,000 this month for anti-doping rule breaches.