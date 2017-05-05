General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Manchester City banned from signing academy players

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City are fined £300,000 and handed a two-year ban from signing academy players.
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 16:43 UK

The Premier League have handed Manchester City a two-year ban from signing academy players.

More to follow.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke celebrates after scoring the equaliser during his side's 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'Christian Benteke one of world's best finishers'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola: 'Premier League football takes place in penalty areas'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Sergio Aguero, Claudio Bravo ruled out for Manchester City
