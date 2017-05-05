The Premier League have handed Manchester City a two-year ban from signing academy players.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|34
|26
|3
|5
|72
|29
|43
|81
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|34
|23
|8
|3
|71
|22
|49
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|35
|20
|9
|6
|71
|42
|29
|69
|4
|Manchester CityMan City
|34
|19
|9
|6
|65
|37
|28
|66
|5
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|34
|17
|14
|3
|51
|25
|26
|65
|6
|Arsenal
|33
|18
|6
|9
|64
|42
|22
|60
|7
|Everton
|35
|16
|10
|9
|60
|40
|20
|58
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|34
|12
|8
|14
|39
|43
|-4
|44
|9
|Southampton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|41
|10
|Bournemouth
|35
|11
|8
|16
|50
|63
|-13
|41
|11
|Leicester CityLeicester
|34
|11
|7
|16
|42
|54
|-12
|40
|12
|Stoke CityStoke
|35
|10
|10
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|40
|13
|Watford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|37
|55
|-18
|40
|14
|Burnley
|35
|11
|6
|18
|35
|49
|-14
|39
|15
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|35
|10
|9
|16
|44
|59
|-15
|39
|16
|Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|5
|19
|46
|56
|-10
|38
|17
|Hull City
|35
|9
|7
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|34
|18
|Swansea CitySwansea
|35
|9
|5
|21
|40
|69
|-29
|32
|19
|Middlesbrough
|35
|5
|13
|17
|26
|45
|-19
|28
|R
|Sunderland
|34
|5
|6
|23
|26
|60
|-34
|21
