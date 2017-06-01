General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Manchester City could face transfer ban after accusation of tapping up youngster

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City could face a transfer ban pending the findings of a CAS hearing next month over the signing of Velez Sarsfield youngster Benjamin Garre.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 15:29 UK

Manchester City have been accused of tapping up an underage player and could face a transfer ban if found guilty.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to investigate Man City's signing of Argentine teenager Benjamin Garre from Velez Sarsfield last year.

Velez argue that Man City tapped up Garre when he was 15 years old, and the Argentine club complained to FIFA that the deal was in breach of their regulations in relation to signing youth players, who can only be approached after they have turned 16.

Club secretary Bernardo Bertelloni is quoted by ESPN as saying: "We're angry because Manchester City came after our player, we said no and they took him anyway. That's not good behaviour between two clubs.

"They made us a written offer [before his 16th birthday]. We rejected it, in writing, saying we weren't prepared to transfer him because it was prohibited by FIFA. The rules are clear, you can't transfer a player before he turns 16 under any circumstances.

"In response, City told us they were going to ask FIFA for an exception. The player left here when he was 15. He left here a couple of days before his 16th birthday, he spent a few days in Germany and he entered England one day after his 16th birthday.

"Man City argued that there is an exception in the FIFA rules that said that because he has a European passport he could be transferred. But the FIFA rule does not say that, it says he can move only within the EU, between EU clubs."

In May, Man City were given a two-year academy transfer ban, with the second year suspended, and fined £300,000 for the alleged tapping up of two youngsters.

Bayern Munich's Spanish head coach Pep Guardiola watch proceedings during the German Cup DFB Pokal second round football match between VfL Wolfsburg vs FCB Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, on October 27, 2015.
Read Next:
Report: Man City win Benjamin Garre race
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Benjamin Garre, Bernardo Bertelloni, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Benfica: 'Manchester City have completed £34.7m Ederson signing'
 Marseille's French defender Benjamin Mendy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup round of sixteen football match Marseille vs Toulouse on December 18, 2013
Report: Manchester City on verge of signing Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe to choose Real Madrid over Manchester City?
Man City accused of tapping up underage playerMan City striker 'on verge of Villarreal move'Liverpool 'offer Clichy two-year deal'Man City aiming for double next seasonVieira 'lined up as Saint-Etienne boss'
Eden Hazard to remain Belgium captainSilva "very happy" with Ederson linksMan City chief insists Aguero is stayingMooy: "It's hard to speak right now"Toure in talks over new Man City deal
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 