Crowd generic

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Steve McClaren joins Maccabi Tel Aviv as consultant

Newcastle United manager Steve McLaren stands on the side line with his fingers crossed as his team are 2 goals down during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United FC at the Stadium of Light on October 25, 2015 in Sun
© Getty Images
Former England manager Steve McClaren joins Maccabi Tel Aviv as a coaching consultant to head coach Jordi Cruyff.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 14:50 UK

Former England manager Steve McClaren has joined Maccabi Tel Aviv as a coaching consultant.

The 56-year-old had been out of work since being sacked by Derby County for the second time in March.

However, McClaren is back in football after being approached by former Manchester United midfielder Jordi Cruyff, who is the head coach of Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv.

"I have huge respect for such a well known club both in Israel and in Europe and I intend to help Jordi and the players achieve success for the fans this season," McClaren told the club's official website.

Meanwhile, Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitch Goldhar added: "Steve McClaren has a wealth of knowledge and is vastly experienced at the highest levels of European football. We are delighted to add a person of his calibre to our staff on a coaching consultant role."

McClaren has managed Middlesbrough, England, Twente, Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest, Derby and Newcastle United during a well-travelled coaching career.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Europa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect records
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve McClaren, Jordi Cruyff, Mitch Goldhar, Football
Your Comments
More Maccabi Tel Aviv News
Newcastle United manager Steve McLaren stands on the side line with his fingers crossed as his team are 2 goals down during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United FC at the Stadium of Light on October 25, 2015 in Sun
Steve McClaren joins Maccabi Tel Aviv as consultant
 Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
Report: Steve McClaren accepts Maccabi Tel Aviv coaching consultancy role
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
Europa League roundup: Eleven more sides book spot in round of 32
Europa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsEuropa League roundup: Irish minnows Dundalk make historyResult: Dynamo Kiev progress with Maccabi victoryHalf-Time Report: Garmarsh goal puts Dynamo Kiev ahead
Live Commentary: Kiev 1-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv - as it happenedTeam News: Artem Kravets missing for Dynamo KievChampions League: Group permutationsMourinho blames Terry injury on bad pitchPlayer Ratings: Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-4 Chelsea
> Maccabi Tel Aviv Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 