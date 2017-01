Fleetwood Town complete the signing of Liverpool defender Joe Maguire on a contract until 2019.

Defender Joe Maguire has left Liverpool to sign for Fleetwood Town on a permanent deal.

Neither club has disclosed details of the transfer, but the 20-year-old has penned an 18-month contract with the League One outfit.

Maguire made just one appearance for the Merseyside giants, which came as a substitute during the club's FA Cup clash at Exeter City in January 2016.

He has also played once for Leyton Orient during a short-term loan spell at the start of last season.