Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for August following his impressive start to the 2017-18 campaign.

The 25-year-old scored in each of the opening three league fixtures for the Reds, and was also on target on the international stage for Senegal as they drew 2-2 with Burkina Faso in midweek.

Mane scored his first for the season in Liverpool's opening-day 3-3 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road, before scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

He then got on the scoresheet once again and was named the man of the match as Jurgen Klopp's charges claimed an emphatic 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield.

Mane picks up the award having fended off competition from Manchester United trio Phil Jones, Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

This is the first time that Mane has picked up a Premier League Player of the Month award since his move to England from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in 2014.