Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's versatility will make him an important player for the Reds.

Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected the chance to sign a new contract at Arsenal in order to join Liverpool in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

The England international could make his debut for the Reds in Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester City, and Klopp has paid tribute to all of the attributes that the 24-year-old will bring to the Merseyside club.

"[He can play] in a few positions. He's a very good football player that helps a lot. He's good in small spaces, really good in big spaces, good dribbler, good passer, there are lots of things I really like. It means you want to have him on the pitch as often as possible," Klopp told reporters.

"He fits really well in the squad then he immediately fits in different line ups, the system we play at the moment it's not fixed for the next 7/8 months means he could play four positions, both number 8s and both wingers. We play in this way and we want to use him in these positions."

Oxlade-Chamberlain also reportedly turned down a firm offer from Chelsea to join Liverpool last month.