Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'I won't rush Ben Woodburn'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that he has no plans to rush the development of Ben Woodburn, despite his emergence on the international scene with Wales.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested that there is no temptation to rush the development of midfielder Ben Woodburn.

During the international break, 17-year-old Woodburn starred for Wales in their two World Cup qualifying fixtures, with a goal against Austria being followed by an assist for his nation's opener in Moldova.

However, while Klopp has acknowledged that Woodburn will get first-team action with Liverpool, the German has hinted that the prospect with remain on the periphery of the senior setup.

The 50-year-old told the club's official website: "There are so many stories from the past when very young boys showed up and later you didn't hear anything of them anymore. It will not happen with Ben.

"I think he is in the best hands here at Liverpool. We will do the right thing - he will play youth, he will play U23s, he will play first-team football. The main message is he needs to play football. He trains with us always and then we will decide each weekend where he can play.

"Our target is that we have him in the first-team because we like him, we see his quality and that's the main thing. But for us it's not too important if it's tomorrow or in a year, it's just important that we can use him then. That's what we try to prepare."

Woodburn has made nine appearances for Liverpool, but the youngster is yet to be selected by Klopp this season.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Coleman: "Everything to play for"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Ben Woodburn, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Philippe Coutinho receives a hug from manager Jurgen Klopp after coming off during the League Cup semi-final between Stoke and Liverpool on January 5, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: Philippe Coutinho "looks really promising"
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho will not face Manchester City'
Jurgen Klopp: 'I won't rush Ben Woodburn'Wenger suspects Liverpool of 'tapping up' OxLe Tissier: 'Van Dijk has Southampton future'Thompson: 'Coutinho will be welcomed back'Adam Lallana: 'Recovery going well'
Coutinho returns to Liverpool trainingAllardyce questions Liverpool defencePreview: Man City vs. LiverpoolLiverpool to hand new deal to Woodburn?Oxlade-Chamberlain hails "special" Klopp
> Liverpool Homepage
More Wales News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'I won't rush Ben Woodburn'
 Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Chris Coleman: 'Everything to play for in final World Cup qualifiers'
 Aaron Ramsey in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
Result: Wales strike late in Chisinau to climb up to second place
Team News: Three changes for Wales ahead of Moldova clashLive Commentary: Moldova 0-2 Wales - as it happenedBale confident Wales can top groupColeman hails Woodburn's "good start"Woodburn "over the moon" with debut goal
Bale: 'It was make or break for Wales'Result: Debutant Woodburn revives Welsh hopesLive Commentary: Wales 1-0 Austria - as it happenedTeam News: Gareth Bale returns for WalesAshley Williams: 'Momentum key for Wales'
> Wales Homepage



Tables
 