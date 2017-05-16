General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool striker Divock Origi: 'Middlesbrough game like a cup final'

Divock Origi of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Europa League group B match between Liverpool FC and FC Sion at Anfield on October 1, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool striker Divock Origi says that the team will treat this Sunday's match against Middlesbrough "like a final" as they need to win to secure top four.
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has claimed that he and his teammates will treat this Sunday's match against Middlesbrough like a final in order to earn a spot in the top four of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit third in the table, but their position is far from secure as Arsenal can take their place if they get the right results against Sunderland and Everton.

Liverpool boosted their chances of sealing a Champions League spot when they earned a 4-0 triumph over West Ham United at the London Stadium last Sunday.

"[The game against Middlesbrough] will be like a final so we will give it everything," Origi told the club's official website. "We just have to continue playing our game and I think if we show the same attitude as at West Ham we have a big chance of doing this.

"We have worked hard all season to reach a goal and that was to finish the highest possible. We had two games left before West Ham. We have won the first and now we will give it everything in the second, so we will be at home which is very good and I think we can go with a lot of belief and a lot of confidence."

The Merseyside outfit have lost just once in their last 11 league fixtures.

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Wijnaldum: 'Champions League just the start'
A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Liverpool - as it happened
 Adam Lallana hoists up Philippe Coutinho after he bags a second during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool thrash West Ham United to strengthen hold on top-four spot
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Georginio Wijnaldum: 'Champions League beginning of something big for Liverpool'
