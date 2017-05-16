Liverpool striker Divock Origi says that the team will treat this Sunday's match against Middlesbrough "like a final" as they need to win to secure top four.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit third in the table, but their position is far from secure as Arsenal can take their place if they get the right results against Sunderland and Everton.

Liverpool boosted their chances of sealing a Champions League spot when they earned a 4-0 triumph over West Ham United at the London Stadium last Sunday.

"[The game against Middlesbrough] will be like a final so we will give it everything," Origi told the club's official website. "We just have to continue playing our game and I think if we show the same attitude as at West Ham we have a big chance of doing this.

"We have worked hard all season to reach a goal and that was to finish the highest possible. We had two games left before West Ham. We have won the first and now we will give it everything in the second, so we will be at home which is very good and I think we can go with a lot of belief and a lot of confidence."

The Merseyside outfit have lost just once in their last 11 league fixtures.