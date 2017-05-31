Former Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre says that he left his role at 1860 Munich after just eight weeks because of disputes with shareholders.

The 53-year-old took over at the German outfit two months after leaving Liverpool, but conflicts with the club's shareholders forced him to walk away.

In a statement released to the Liverpool Echo, Ayre said: "Unfortunately, during my short eight week tenure I have found an organisation in which the shareholders are not aligned in a common interest, nor have a shared vision for the future of the club.

"Consequently, although an approved budget for next season was established, there remains significant disagreement between various shareholders, at a crucial time making it impossible for me to continue in the role.

"I have said in the past that Hasan Ismaik (club chairman) is hugely passionate about this club and has invested heavily to make it a success. However, this investment will not bear fruit unless all shareholders align behind shared objectives for the future with respect for each other. Currently this is not the case. Only then can the executive management build and operate an effective and successful club."

Munich were relegated from the second tier of German football following a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Jahn Regensburg.