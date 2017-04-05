Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that he is in no rush to discuss his longer-term future having only been appointed until the end of the season.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has insisted that he will not seek talks with the club's hierarchy regarding his future before the end of the season.

Shakespeare was handed the reins until the end of the campaign following the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri and has since won all six of his matches in charge, lifting the Foxes from the relegation zone into the top half of the Premier League table and also steering them into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The 53-year-old's instant success has resulted in calls for him to be given a longer contract at the King Power Stadium, but he insists that he is in no rush to discuss terms.

"I am quite open to whenever they want to talk. It is stated that the manager's contract is to the end of the season. I don't see any reason to speak before that unless the club want to," he is quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury.

"I am quite comfortable about that. There are no clauses, nothing, only that it is until the end of the season. I'm sure if I'm asked about recruitment, I'll give my opinion.

"We have a head of recruitment, a recruitment department. I speak to them regularly because I'm interested in it. It's a big issue at any club and I think it would be remiss of me not to take an interest in it."

Shakespeare is one of only three managers to have won their opening five Premier League games, joining Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in that exclusive club.