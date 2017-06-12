Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Leicester City owners complete Oud-Heverlee Leuven purchase

A general view inside the King Power prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton on April 3, 2016
Leicester City owners King Power Group announce that they have completed their purchase of Belgian second-tier club Oud-Heverlee Leuven.
Reporter

Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 17:08 UK

Leicester City owners King Power Group have completed their purchase of Belgian second-tier club Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

The group's chief executive Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who is the Foxes vice-chairman, has been appointed to the club's board after a 92% acquisition was finalised.

Two more members of Leicester's staff - chief executive Susan Whelan and director of football Jon Rudkin - will also join Srivaddhanaprabha on the OH Leuven board.

Srivaddhanaprabha is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "This is an exciting development for the King Power Group and an opportunity for us to work with an aspirational club to realise its significant potential.

"Through sustainable investment in both personnel and facilities, engagement with supporters and mobilising the club within its community, it is our long-term objective to re-establish OH Leuven as a competitive force in Belgium's top flight.

"We are very much looking forward to working with OHL's existing management and staff, whose knowledge and expertise of the club and their community will be vital to the implementation of a successful long-term development plan."

OH Leuven narrowly avoided relegation last season, after having been relegated from the Pro League, Belgium's top division, at the end of 2015-16.

King Power Stadium
Your Comments
