Feb 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Islam Slimani included in Leicester City's trip to Sevilla

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City striker Islam Slimani travels with the squad for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie with Sevilla.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 15:09 UK

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani has flown out to Spain with the rest of the first-team squad for the Champions League fixture with Sevilla.

The Foxes are currently on a poor run of form in all competitions, while they have failed to net in six of their last eight games in all competitions.

However, it appears that Claudio Ranieri has been handed a boost ahead of the first leg of their last-16 tie with the La Liga side after Slimani was pictured boarding the club's flight to Spain.

The Algerian international has struggled for fitness in recent weeks and he has scored just once for Leicester since the end of November.

His return has come at the right time, though, as Leicester try to give themselves an opportunity to reach the quarter-finals on their first appearance in European football's premier competition.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaint
>
View our homepages for Islam Slimani, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
Millwall "extremely disappointed" with Leicester City conduct
 A large set of balls are seen ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Ron-Robert Zieler: 'Champions League clash with Sevilla is bonus game'
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaint
Slimani included in Leicester's trip to SevillaClaudio Ranieri demands fighting spiritRanieri: 'Lions had more heart than Foxes'Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester CityLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester - as it happened
Ranieri: 'Maybe players are scared'Everton join Leicester in race for Walace?Zieler: 'Fringe players deserve chance'Ranieri: 'Millwall favourites to progress'Ranieri: 'We will continue to fight'
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version