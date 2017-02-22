Leicester City striker Islam Slimani travels with the squad for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie with Sevilla.

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani has flown out to Spain with the rest of the first-team squad for the Champions League fixture with Sevilla.

The Foxes are currently on a poor run of form in all competitions, while they have failed to net in six of their last eight games in all competitions.

However, it appears that Claudio Ranieri has been handed a boost ahead of the first leg of their last-16 tie with the La Liga side after Slimani was pictured boarding the club's flight to Spain.

The Algerian international has struggled for fitness in recent weeks and he has scored just once for Leicester since the end of November.

His return has come at the right time, though, as Leicester try to give themselves an opportunity to reach the quarter-finals on their first appearance in European football's premier competition.