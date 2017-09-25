World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Scotland hand call-up to Leeds United defender Liam Cooper

Scotland hand call-up to Leeds defender
© SilverHub
Scotland boss Gordon Strachan hands a call-up to Leeds United defender Liam Cooper for the World Cup qualifiers with Slovakia and Slovenia.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 at 12:13 UK

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has decided to hand a call-up to Leeds United defender Liam Cooper for the Tartan Army's upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Cooper had previously featured in the squad in March, but the versatile 26-year-old did not make an appearance in games against Canada or Slovenia.

However, after impressing for Leeds at the start of the new Championship campaign, Cooper has been handed another opportunity by Strachan, who has left out Russell Martin and Steven Naismith.

The Norwich City duo have not featured for the Canaries since August, and there is also no place for Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor.

Scotland currently sit in fourth place in Group F, although they only sit a point adrift of both Slovakia and Slovenia - their next two opponents.

Full squad: Archer, Gordon, McGregor, Anya, Berra, Cooper, Hanley, Mulgrew, Robertson, Tierney, Whittaker, Armstrong, Bannan, Brown, Fletcher, Forrest, Fraser, McArthur, McGinn, Morrison, Phillips, Ritchie, Snodgrass, Fletcher, Griffiths, Martin

Callum McGregor arrives ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Rodgers "surprised" by McGregor snub
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gordon Strachan, Liam Cooper, Russell Martin, Steven Naismith, Callum McGregor, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Neil Warnock poses with his Championship manager of the month award for August 2017
Neil Warnock ready for table-topping clash against Leeds United
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Scotland hand call-up to Leeds United defender Liam Cooper
 A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Thomas Christiansen: 'Three points against Ipswich Town all that counts'
Speed to be inducted into Hall of FameMan United away at Swansea in EFL CupSean Dyche: 'I believe in fringe players'Gray: 'Exciting times for Leeds fans'Christiansen plays down Leeds chances
Leeds confirm Lasogga dealLeeds sign Pawel Cibicki from MalmoLeicester City 'keen on Wolves winger'Pierre-Michel Lasogga joins Leeds on loanPreston reject Hugill transfer request
> Leeds United Homepage
More Scotland News
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Scotland hand call-up to Leeds United defender Liam Cooper
 A general shot of an armband adorned with a poppy prior to England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Report: International Football Association Board to lift poppy ban
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gordon Strachan explains why Scotland's win over Malta had "low tempo"
Result: Scotland close in on second placeLive Commentary: Scotland 2-0 Malta - as it happenedStrachan hails Scotland recoveryBurke eager to win back Scotland placeStrachan hails "phenomenal" performance
Strachan: 'Lithuania match not must-win'Rodgers "surprised" by McGregor snubTierney 'can play central for Scotland'Kane hails "fantastic" England characterRobertson: 'Scotland can still qualify'
> Scotland Homepage
More Norwich City News
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Scotland hand call-up to Leeds United defender Liam Cooper
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United drawn away at Swansea City in EFL Cup fourth round
 Swansea City's Portuguese striker Nelson Oliveira celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle and Swansea at St. James' Park stadium in Newcastle, north east England on April 25, 2015
Swansea City make late move for Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira?
Norwich sign Grant Hanley from NewcastleNorwich 'agree fee for Grant Hanley'Farke: 'Norwich transfer business done'Norwich consider move for Stuart Dallas?Norwich sign Arsenal youngster Mourgos
Result: Norwich up and running with win over QPRNelson Oliveira 'happy at Norwich City'Daniel Farke: 'Sloppy defending cost us'Result: Grabban scores brace, own goal at NorwichWolves to spend £20m on two strikers?
> Norwich City Homepage
More Celtic News
Celtic manager Neil Lennon during a friendly with Brentford on July 20, 2013
Neil Lennon: 'Celtic reunion will be emotional'
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Scotland hand call-up to Leeds United defender Liam Cooper
 Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers on the bench during his side's 7-0 Champions League loss to Barcelona at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Brendan Rodgers praises "quality" performance
Result: Celtic march on with victory at IbroxLive Commentary: Rangers 0-2 Celtic - as it happenedBrown: 'Celtic ignoring Old Firm hype'Rodgers: Celtic in PL would be "amazing"Preview: Rangers vs. Celtic
Toure appointed to Celtic coaching staffMcGregor renews contract with CelticChampions League MD 1: Five things we learnedCeltic pitch invader receives UK stadium banRalston: 'I did not fear Neymar'
> Celtic Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Leeds UnitedLeeds96211751220
2Wolverhampton WanderersWolves9621159620
3Cardiff CityCardiff9621148620
4Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd9603128418
5Preston North EndPreston944193616
6Middlesbrough9432116515
7Ipswich TownIpswich85031411315
8Bristol City93511510514
9Aston Villa93421210213
10Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds93421211113
11Queens Park RangersQPR93331212012
12Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest94051215-312
13Norwich CityNorwich9333812-412
14Fulham925298111
15Derby CountyDerby83231212011
16Millwall9243119210
17Hull City92341516-19
18Reading823378-19
19Burton Albion9234615-99
20Brentford91441012-27
21Barnsley8215913-47
22Sunderland9135814-66
23Birmingham CityBirmingham9126513-85
24Bolton WanderersBolton9027419-152
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 