Scotland hand call-up to Leeds defender

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has decided to hand a call-up to Leeds United defender Liam Cooper for the Tartan Army's upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Cooper had previously featured in the squad in March, but the versatile 26-year-old did not make an appearance in games against Canada or Slovenia.

However, after impressing for Leeds at the start of the new Championship campaign, Cooper has been handed another opportunity by Strachan, who has left out Russell Martin and Steven Naismith.

The Norwich City duo have not featured for the Canaries since August, and there is also no place for Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor.

Scotland currently sit in fourth place in Group F, although they only sit a point adrift of both Slovakia and Slovenia - their next two opponents.

Full squad: Archer, Gordon, McGregor, Anya, Berra, Cooper, Hanley, Mulgrew, Robertson, Tierney, Whittaker, Armstrong, Bannan, Brown, Fletcher, Forrest, Fraser, McArthur, McGinn, Morrison, Phillips, Ritchie, Snodgrass, Fletcher, Griffiths, Martin