Dec 29, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​Villa Park
Aston Villa
1-1
LeedsLeeds United
Kodjia (85' pen.)
FT(HT: 0-0)
Jansson (54')

Result: Jonathan Kodjia penalty sees Aston Villa share points with Leeds United

General view of the interior of Villa Park in Birmingham on November 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Jonathan Kodjia's late penalty gives Aston Villa a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in Thursday night's Championship clash at Villa Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 22:26 UK

Aston Villa have claimed a 1-1 draw against Leeds United in Thursday night's Championship clash at Villa Park, courtesy of Jonathan Kodjia's late penalty.

Steve Bruce's charges were nearly gifted the opener after less than two minutes as Kalvin Phillips played a dangerous backpass into the path of Kodjia in the Leeds box, but Pontus Jansson got across to deny the striker before he could get a shot away.

Both sides defended stoutly in the first half, but chances began coming thick and fast after the restart as the visitors broke the deadlock shortly before the hour mark.

Jansson, who bailed his side out earlier on, ended up getting on the scoresheet as Villa goalkeeper Mark Bunn failed to stop his header squirming over the line after Stuart Dallas swung in the corner.

After Liam Cooper handled under pressure in the box with four minutes left, Kodjia equalised from the spot to delight the home fans, while the latter stages saw Leeds winger Hadi Sacko to hit the bar and Rob Green deny the penalty scorer a winner.

The result means that Villa climb to ninth in the Championship table, five points off the playoff places, while Garry Monk's side sit fourth, seven points behind second-placed Newcastle United.

Sam Johnstone of Manchester United looks on during the FA Youth Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 20, 2011
Read Next:
Wigan, Villa 'keen on Man Utd keeper'
>
View our homepages for Jonathan Kodjia, Steve Bruce, Stuart Dallas, Rob Green, Kalvin Phillips, Pontus Jansson, Mark Bunn, Liam Cooper, Hadi Sacko, Garry Monk, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
General view of the interior of Villa Park in Birmingham on November 2, 2014
Result: Jonathan Kodjia penalty sees Aston Villa share points with Leeds United
 Garry Monk Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Everton at the Liberty Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Swansea, United Kingdom
Leeds boss Garry Monk "embarrassed" for Jaap Stam following post-match comments
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Report: Nottingham Forest in pole position to sign Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle
Result: Leeds pay penalty as Brighton go topTeam News: Three changes for BrightonFA announces televised FA Cup gamesFA bans Massimo Cellino for 18 monthsMonk: 'Leeds squad needs signings'
Team News: Three changes for VillaMonk: 'Leeds lacked composure and luck'Result: Liverpool rally to book semi-final spotLive Commentary: Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United - as it happenedTeam News: Lucas captains a much-changed Liverpool
> Leeds United Homepage
More Aston Villa News
General view of the interior of Villa Park in Birmingham on November 2, 2014
Result: Jonathan Kodjia penalty sees Aston Villa share points with Leeds United
 Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Middlesbrough 'close to £6.5m Rudy Gestede capture'
 Jordan Ayew sees red during the Premier League game between West Ham and Aston Villa on February 2, 2016
Report: Shanghai SIPG want Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew
Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Villa reject £25m offer for Jordan AmaviLiverpool to make move for Villa defender?Hepburn-Murphy 'to sign new Villa deal'Bruce: 'No big Villa spending in January'
Bruce wants 20 points from next 10 gamesVilla to launch bid for Norwich winger?Bruce: 'Grealish is under my wing now'West Brom 'to make £12m bid for Schlupp'Vito Mannone wanted by Aston Villa?
> Aston Villa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle23161645182749
3Reading2313463330343
4Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2313372827142
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2312472723440
7Derby CountyDerby2311662415939
8Fulham2399540281236
9Aston Villa2481152623335
10Barnsley2310494035534
11Birmingham CityBirmingham239772730-334
12Norwich CityNorwich23103103837133
13Preston North EndPreston239593131032
14Brentford2385102930-129
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves237793132-128
16Ipswich TownIpswich237792226-428
17Bristol City2383123030027
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2375113641-526
19Burton Albion2467112633-725
20Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
21Queens Park RangersQPR2365122034-1423
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2355132739-1220
23Wigan AthleticWigan2346132030-1018
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
> Full Version