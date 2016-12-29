Jonathan Kodjia's late penalty gives Aston Villa a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in Thursday night's Championship clash at Villa Park.

Steve Bruce's charges were nearly gifted the opener after less than two minutes as Kalvin Phillips played a dangerous backpass into the path of Kodjia in the Leeds box, but Pontus Jansson got across to deny the striker before he could get a shot away.

Both sides defended stoutly in the first half, but chances began coming thick and fast after the restart as the visitors broke the deadlock shortly before the hour mark.

Jansson, who bailed his side out earlier on, ended up getting on the scoresheet as Villa goalkeeper Mark Bunn failed to stop his header squirming over the line after Stuart Dallas swung in the corner.

After Liam Cooper handled under pressure in the box with four minutes left, Kodjia equalised from the spot to delight the home fans, while the latter stages saw Leeds winger Hadi Sacko to hit the bar and Rob Green deny the penalty scorer a winner.

The result means that Villa climb to ninth in the Championship table, five points off the playoff places, while Garry Monk's side sit fourth, seven points behind second-placed Newcastle United.