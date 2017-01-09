Jan 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
CambridgeCambridge United
1-2
LeedsLeeds United
Ikpeazu (25')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Dallas (56'), Mowatt (64')
Philips (22'), Jansson (24'), Berardi (28')

Garry Monk: 'I love the FA Cup'

Swansea Citys English manager Garry Monk sits in the dugout during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Leicester City at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on December 5, 2015.
Leeds United boss Garry Monk reveals his love for the FA Cup following his side's 2-1 victory over hosts Cambridge United in the third round.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 12:46 UK

Leeds United boss Garry Monk has admitted his love for the FA Cup after his side came from behind to beat Cambridge United in the third round.

Monk's charges travelled to the Abbey Stadium and found themselves a goal behind at half time thanks to Uche Ikpeazu's finish, before Stuart Dallas and Alex Mowatt registered in the second half to earn progress for the visitors.

"I trust all my players - there's no point in having a squad if you are not going to use them and it [Monday's game] will stand them in good stead," said Monk, according to the FA's official website.

"I love The FA Cup, I've grown up with it and it means a lot to me. All I know is that we use our squad, we respected it and you could see that from how committed we were."

Leeds return to Championship action on Friday night when they welcome the visit of Derby County to Elland Road.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
