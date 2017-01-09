Garry Monk: 'I love the FA Cup'

Leeds United boss Garry Monk reveals his love for the FA Cup following his side's 2-1 victory over hosts Cambridge United in the third round.

Monk's charges travelled to the Abbey Stadium and found themselves a goal behind at half time thanks to Uche Ikpeazu's finish, before Stuart Dallas and Alex Mowatt registered in the second half to earn progress for the visitors.

"I trust all my players - there's no point in having a squad if you are not going to use them and it [Monday's game] will stand them in good stead," said Monk, according to the FA's official website.

"I love The FA Cup, I've grown up with it and it means a lot to me. All I know is that we use our squad, we respected it and you could see that from how committed we were."

Leeds return to Championship action on Friday night when they welcome the visit of Derby County to Elland Road.