Live Commentary: Latvia vs. Portugal

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifier between Latvia and Portugal at the Skonto Stadium.

The European champions travel to Riga looking to keep the pressure alive on Switzerland at the top of Group B, trailing the pacesetters by three points at the midway stage.

After recovering from their opening-game defeat to the Swiss, the Selecao have been in inspired form and are heavy favourites to overcome their lowly-ranked opponents, who are currently on a five-match losing run.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.