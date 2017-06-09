World Cup
Jun 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
LatviaLatvia
vs.
Portugal
 

Live Commentary: Latvia vs. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
© AFP
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the World Cup qualifier between Latvia and Portugal at the Skonto Stadium.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 19:28 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifier between Latvia and Portugal at the Skonto Stadium.

The European champions travel to Riga looking to keep the pressure alive on Switzerland at the top of Group B, trailing the pacesetters by three points at the midway stage.

After recovering from their opening-game defeat to the Swiss, the Selecao have been in inspired form and are heavy favourites to overcome their lowly-ranked opponents, who are currently on a five-match losing run.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


7.27pmGlebs Kluskins, who plies his trade for FK Jelgava in the Latvian top flight, leads the line for the home team tonight, while Vitalijs Jagodinskis will likely start just off him in a 4-1-4-1 formation. Man for man this should be as one-sided a contest as they come, but Latvia fared well in games against top-two sides Portugal and Switzerland in the reverse fixtures, albeit eventually going down 4-1 after a late collapse to the Selecao.

7.25pmRicardo Quaresma is back in the squad but unable to break into the starting lineup, while ex-Real Madrid defender and now free agent Pepe misses out entirely. In terms of the hosts, boss Aleksandrs Starkovs has the vastly experienced Kaspars Gorkss leading his side once again tonight; a player who has taken in spells with the likes of Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers and Reading during his time in English football.

7.23pmThis is a very exciting period for Portuguese football, with plenty of young talent throughout the squad. Look no further than Porto forward Andre Silva for an example of that, who joins Gelson Martinez and Ronaldo in the front three - 4-3-3 likely being the formation used by Santos this evening. There is quality support from midfield, too, as Andre Gomes, William Carvalho and Joao Mourinho - the latter of whom bagged a double against Cyprus in that friendly six days ago - attempt to link defence with attack.

7.21pmStarting with a look at the visitors, the big news is that manager Fernando Santos has Cristiano Ronaldo to call upon once again in attack. The Real Madrid ace was helping his club side to another memorable European Cup triumph in Cardiff at the same time that his national side were putting four past Cyprus in last weekend's friendly, but he has seen his playing time managed well by Zinedine Zidane this term and is fit enough to feature from the off in this one.

7.19pmTEAM NEWS!

LATVIA XI: Vanins, Maksimenko, Laizans, D.Ikaunieks, Sabala, Solovjovs, Gorkss, Kazacoks, Kolesovs, Jagodinskis, Kluskins

PORTUGAL XI: Patricio, Alves, Guerreiro, Fonte, Ronaldo, Moutinho, Andre Silva, Carvalho, Gomes, Martins, Soares


7.17pmThe Selecao have surprisingly being left playing catch up in the race to qualify automatically for Russia 2018 due to an opening-game defeat to Switzerland, and you would back the Swiss to maintain their perfect start when they travel to the Faroe Islands elsewhere tonight. Just a little added pressure on Portugal to get the job done in Riga, then, but you would fancy them to do exactly that - and in style, too!

7.15pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifier between Latvia and Portugal at the Skonto Stadium. The visitors have been in good form of late, a friendly defeat to Sweden aside a few months back, and are overwhelming favourites to maintain the pace with Switzerland at the top of Group B this evening in the final round of qualifiers in 2016-17.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal on June 22, 2016
