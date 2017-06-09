Jun 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal against Latvia

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo is named in the starting lineup for Portugal's World Cup qualifier in Latvia.
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 19:01 UK

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the starting lineup for Portugal's World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

The Real Madrid star netted twice in last week's Champions League final but coach Fernando Santos has avoided the temptation to rest his key man.

Santos has selected a strong starting lineup, with Premier League fans likely to be interested in the performances of William Carvalho and Gelson Martins, who have been linked with moves to England.

Southampton right-back Cedric Soares and West Ham United centre-back Jose Fonte also feature among the first XI.

Latvia are lead by 35-year-old Kasper Gorkss, who has spent time in England with the likes of Reading and Queens Park Rangers.

Latvia: Vanins, Maksimenko, Laizans, D.Ikaunieks, Sabala, Solovjovs, Gorkss, Kazacoks, Kolesovs, Jagodinskis, Kluskins

Portugal: Patricio, Alves, Guerreiro, Fonte, Ronaldo, Moutinho, Andre Silva, Carvalho, Gomes, Martins, Soares

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal on June 22, 2016
