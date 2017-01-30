Jan 30, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Gran Canaria
Las PalmasLas Palmas
3-1
Valencia
Viera (42'), Lemos (58'), Boateng (61')
Mesa (82')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Mina (21')
Nani (27'), Perez (44'), El-Haddadi (48'), Parejo (64')
El-Haddadi (51')

Result: Ten-man Valencia lose at Las Palmas

Las Palmas' midfielder Hernan celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs UD Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 31, 2015
© Getty Images
Kevin-Prince Boateng stars for Las Palmas as the Canary islanders record a 3-1 win over 10-man Valencia in Monday's La Liga contest.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 21:43 UK

Las Palmas' impressive home form in La Liga continued as they recorded a 3-1 victory over 10-man Valencia in Monday's entertaining contest in Gran Canaria.

The victory was the Canary islanders' seventh in the league this season, but they remain in 11th position in Spain's top flight, while Valencia continue to occupy 15th after their first defeat in three matches.

It took until the 12th minute for either side to carve out an opening in Gran Canaria. The chance came for Munir El-Haddadi, but the forward could only head Jose Gaya's deep cross over the crossbar.

Gaya continued to make ground down the left, however, and Valencia took the lead through that avenue in the 21st minute when the full-back picked out Santi Mina with an excellent low cross and the number 22 finished past Javi Varas.

Las Palmas struggled to create chances in the opening 30 minutes of the contest, but Kevin-Prince Boateng remained a constant threat and the Ghana international sent one wide of the Valencia post in the 32nd minute after a slip from Gaya had presented the attacker with a clear opportunity.

The pressure continued to build as the first period approached its conclusion and Las Palmas levelled the scores in the 42nd minute when Jonathan Viera found the top corner with a brilliant strike from distance.

Nani came close to sending Valencia back into the lead in the early stages of the second period, but the Portuguese's dipping effort just missed the far post.

Las Palmas were then handed a boost in the 51st minute when Valencia were reduced to 10 men - Munir picking up two yellow cards in the space of three minutes as he was sent from the field.

It went from bad to worse for the away side just before the hour when Las Palmas' highly-rated centre-back Mauricio Lemos found the top corner with a sensational free kick as the home side took the lead.

Quique Setien's side then scored a third in the 61st minute when Boateng found the back of the net from close range after Valencia centre-back Eliaquim Mangala had slipped inside his own box.

Simone Zaza came on for his Valencia debut in the 67th minute as a frustrated Nani was replaced and both teams had opportunities to add to the scoring in the lively 15-minute period that followed.

Boateng came close on a couple of occasions for the home side, while on-loan Manchester City centre-back Mangala headed straight at Las Palmas stopper Varas from close range as Valencia looked to set up a grandstand finish, but it finished 3-1 to the hosts on the night.

Kevin-Prince Boateng of Ghana looks on during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Germany and Ghana at Castelao on June 21, 2014
Read Next:
Boateng hails life at Las Palmas
>
View our homepages for Santi Mina, Munir El-Haddadi, Javi Varas, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Nani, Jonathan Viera, Mauricio Lemos, Eliaquim Mangala, Quique Setien, Simone Zaza, Football
Your Comments
More Las Palmas News
Las Palmas' midfielder Hernan celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs UD Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 31, 2015
Result: Ten-man Valencia lose at Las Palmas
 Las Palmas' midfielder Hernan celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs UD Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 31, 2015
Live Commentary: Las Palmas 3-1 Valencia - as it happened
 Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Las Palmas 'win Jese Rodriguez race'
Las Palmas confident of Jese dealAraujo 'to join AEK Athens on loan'Result: Luis Suarez hits brace in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas - as it happenedReport: Calleri heading for Las Palmas
Las Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'Report: Jese eyeing Las Palmas loan moveReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Report: La Liga duo eye Bojan KrkicAruajo handed nine-month prison sentence
> Las Palmas Homepage
More Valencia News
Las Palmas' midfielder Hernan celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs UD Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 31, 2015
Result: Ten-man Valencia lose at Las Palmas
 Las Palmas' midfielder Hernan celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs UD Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 31, 2015
Live Commentary: Las Palmas 3-1 Valencia - as it happened
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra 'to decide on future this week'
Simone Zaza eager for long Valencia stayZaza "not right mentally" at West HamZaza's West Ham loan spell comes to an endValencia confirm Simone Zaza interestSimone Zaza 'agrees deal with Valencia'
Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'Valencia confirm John Obi Mikel talksVoro 'to be permanent Valencia manager'Prandelli criticises Valencia after exitHammers target January move for Xhaka?
> Valencia Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona20126252183442
3Sevilla20133443281542
4Atletico MadridAtletico20106434161836
5Real Sociedad2011273128335
6Villarreal2097428141434
7Athletic Bilbao209562622432
8Celta Vigo209383133-230
9Espanyol207852827129
10EibarEibar208572829-129
11Las PalmasLas Palmas207763131028
12AlavesAlaves205961720-324
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga205782834-622
15Valencia1954102936-719
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
17Leganes2046101533-1818
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2034132039-1913
19Osasuna2017122143-2210
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version