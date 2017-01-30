Result: Ten-man Valencia lose at Las Palmas

Kevin-Prince Boateng stars for Las Palmas as the Canary islanders record a 3-1 win over 10-man Valencia in Monday's La Liga contest.

Las Palmas' impressive home form in La Liga continued as they recorded a 3-1 victory over 10-man Valencia in Monday's entertaining contest in Gran Canaria.

The victory was the Canary islanders' seventh in the league this season, but they remain in 11th position in Spain's top flight, while Valencia continue to occupy 15th after their first defeat in three matches.

It took until the 12th minute for either side to carve out an opening in Gran Canaria. The chance came for Munir El-Haddadi, but the forward could only head Jose Gaya's deep cross over the crossbar.

Gaya continued to make ground down the left, however, and Valencia took the lead through that avenue in the 21st minute when the full-back picked out Santi Mina with an excellent low cross and the number 22 finished past Javi Varas.

Las Palmas struggled to create chances in the opening 30 minutes of the contest, but Kevin-Prince Boateng remained a constant threat and the Ghana international sent one wide of the Valencia post in the 32nd minute after a slip from Gaya had presented the attacker with a clear opportunity.

The pressure continued to build as the first period approached its conclusion and Las Palmas levelled the scores in the 42nd minute when Jonathan Viera found the top corner with a brilliant strike from distance.

Nani came close to sending Valencia back into the lead in the early stages of the second period, but the Portuguese's dipping effort just missed the far post.

Las Palmas were then handed a boost in the 51st minute when Valencia were reduced to 10 men - Munir picking up two yellow cards in the space of three minutes as he was sent from the field.

It went from bad to worse for the away side just before the hour when Las Palmas' highly-rated centre-back Mauricio Lemos found the top corner with a sensational free kick as the home side took the lead.

Quique Setien's side then scored a third in the 61st minute when Boateng found the back of the net from close range after Valencia centre-back Eliaquim Mangala had slipped inside his own box.

Simone Zaza came on for his Valencia debut in the 67th minute as a frustrated Nani was replaced and both teams had opportunities to add to the scoring in the lively 15-minute period that followed.

Boateng came close on a couple of occasions for the home side, while on-loan Manchester City centre-back Mangala headed straight at Las Palmas stopper Varas from close range as Valencia looked to set up a grandstand finish, but it finished 3-1 to the hosts on the night.