Los Angeles Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo has refused to comment on rumours that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be heading for the MLS outfit this summer.

Earlier this week, out-of-contract forward Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying that "there will be a very big announcement soon" on his future.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Manchester United during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 20-time English champions have opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede has stayed with the Premier League club to continue his rehabilitation.

On Thursday, it was claimed that the experienced forward was in talks with LA Galaxy over a move to North America, but Onalfo has refused to be drawn on the speculation.

"Our policy is not to comment on players that are not part of our team," Onalfo told reporters.

Man United are also said to be considering offering Ibrahimovic a new 12-month contract after being impressed with the former Sweden international's recovery in recent weeks.