Marc Wilmots named Ivory Coast manager

Former Belgium boss Marc Wilmots is appointed as the new manager of the Ivory Coast national side.
Marc Wilmots has been appointed as the new manager of the Ivory Coast national side.

The 48-year-old was in charge of Belgium for four years before being sacked last July in the wake of their defeat to Wales in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, have been without a manager since Michel Dussuyer quit after the Elephants exited this year's Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage.

Wilmots has signed a two-year deal with an option to renew and will officially take charge after friendlies against Russia and Senegal this weekend.

Ivory Coast are currently top of their World Cup qualifying group - from which only the winners will qualify - after claiming a win and a draw from their first two matches.

