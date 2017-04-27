Marc Bartra happy with recovery progress from bomb blast wrist injury

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra says he is happy with his continuing recovery from wrist surgery after he was injured in a bomb attack on the team's bus.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 19:32 UK

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has claimed that he is happy with his continuing recovery from wrist surgery after he was injured in a bomb attack on the team's bus.

The 26-year-old was the only player to receive serious injuries in the blast, which happened on April 11, as the team travelled to the Signal Iduna Park for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against AS Monaco.

Bartra updated fans on his recovery on both his Twitter and Instagram pages, posting a picture of his arm in a black and yellow cast - the colours of Dortmund's strip - while giving a thumbs up.


He said in a tweet: "Happy with the progress! Happy with the evolution and soon starts the hard work to be back as soon as possible!"

The Spain international is expected to be out for at least a month due to the injury.

Mainz' head coach Thomas Tuchel attends the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FSV Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart in Mainz, southern Germany, on August 11, 2013
Read Next:
Tuchel: 'Bus delay affected Dortmund players'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marc Bartra, Football
Your Comments



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 