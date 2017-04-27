Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra says he is happy with his continuing recovery from wrist surgery after he was injured in a bomb attack on the team's bus.

The 26-year-old was the only player to receive serious injuries in the blast, which happened on April 11, as the team travelled to the Signal Iduna Park for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against AS Monaco.

Bartra updated fans on his recovery on both his Twitter and Instagram pages, posting a picture of his arm in a black and yellow cast - the colours of Dortmund's strip - while giving a thumbs up.

🐝👍🏼😜 Happy with the progress! Contento con la evolución y pronto empezará el trabajo duro para estar de vuelta cuanto antes! #Borusse #BVB pic.twitter.com/nY9SaGeWoY — Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) April 27, 2017

He said in a tweet: "Happy with the progress! Happy with the evolution and soon starts the hard work to be back as soon as possible!"

The Spain international is expected to be out for at least a month due to the injury.