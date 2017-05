Team News: One change for Hull against Sunderland

Marco Silva makes one change to his Hull City lineup for the visit of Sunderland this afternoon.

Marco Silva makes one change to his Hull City lineup for the visit of Sunderland this afternoon. Hull City: Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Robertson, Maguire, Ranocchia, N'Diaye, Clucas, Markovic, Grosicki, Niasse, Hernandez

Subs: Marshall, Dawson, Huddlestone, Maloney, Henriksen, Evandro, Mbokani Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Manquillo, O'Shea, Kone, Denayer, Ndong, Borini, Honeyman, Anichebe, Defoe

Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Khazri, Love, Gooch, Rodwell, Larsson More to follow.

