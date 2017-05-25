Marco Silva decides to leave Hull City?

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
Hull City boss Marco Silva reportedly tells the club's owners that he will leave the KCOM Stadium.
Marco Silva has reportedly told the owners of Hull City that he will leave the club with immediate effect.

Due to a clause in his contract, Silva is able to depart the KCOM Stadium after their relegation back to the Championship and despite the impact made at the Tigers, it appears that his stay will be a short one.

According to Sky Sports News, Silva met with both Ehab Allam and Assem Allam last night and he has informed them that he will not be in the Hull dugout for their next campaign in the second tier.

The Portuguese is in high demand with Porto known to have held discussions with him ahead of a move back to his homeland, but several teams in England remain interested.

Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace would all allegedly like to speak with the 39-year-old, while Wolverhampton Wanderers remain keen if Silva is tempted to buy into Fosun International's attempt to transform the West Midlands outfit into a top-10 side in the Premier League.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
