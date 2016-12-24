Dec 24, 2016 at 12.30pm UK at ​New Douglas Park
Latest team news: Hamilton Academical vs. Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in training ahead of his side's Champions League match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou
The latest team news as Brendan Rodgers's Celtic look to make it 13 straight league wins with a trip to Hamilton Academical.
Celtic could go 17 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they travel to struggling Hamilton Academical on Christmas Eve.

The encounter comes just 11 days after Brendan Rodgers's side won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Celtic Park as the unbeaten Bhoys look to make it 13 league wins on the bounce.

Winger James Forrest is available again after missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury, while left-back Kieran Tiernay and midfielder Tom Rogic remain on the sidelines with ankle injuries.

Tiernay's absence led to 18-year-old Calvin Miller earning a debut in Tuesday's win over Partick Thistle and he could earn a recall next time out in place of Emilio Izaguirre, whom Rodgers is looking to rest ahead of the winter break.

For the hosts, midfielder Greg Docherty begins a ten-week layoff following surgery for a fractured foot, while centre-back Danny Seaborne is on the brink of a return from a knee problem that has kept him out for the last fortnight.

Centre-back Craig Watson is back in training, having been out all season with a foot injury, but is unlikely to feature, while fellow defenders Ben Reilly (foot) and Jesus Garcia Tena (knee) are still some weeks away.

Darren Lyon (groin), Remi Matthews (shoulder) and Gramoz Kurtaj (ankle) are all expected to return in the new year.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in training ahead of his side's Champions League match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou
