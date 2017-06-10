World Cup
Jun 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
3-0
San MarinoSan Marino
Draxler (12'), Wagner (17', 29')
LIVE

Team News: Germany captain Julian Draxler fit to face San Marino

Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
© Getty Images
Germany captain Julian Draxler is passed fit to lead the national team against San Marino.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 19:14 UK

Germany captain Julian Draxler has been passed fit to lead the national team in this evening's World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

The Paris-Saint Germain star will play in an advanced midfield position, providing support for Sandro Wagner.

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will play in goal, but big names Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels, Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller have been rested against Group C minnows San Marino.

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi lines up in defence, behind Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the engine room.

San Marino goalkeeper Elia Benedettini, who plays his club football for Novara, is one of three Italy-based players in the vistors' lineup, along with Pier Filippo Mazza of Sant'Ermete Calcio and Tropical Coriano's Alessandro Golinucci, both of whom start in midfield.

Germany: ter Stegen, Mustafi, Hector, Draxler, Goretzka, Wagner, Stindl, Can, Younes, Kimmich, Brand
Subs: Rudy, Trapp, Plattenhardt, Leno, Demme, Rudiger, Ginter, Sule, Demirbay, Werner, Henrichs

San Marino: Benedettini, Biordi, Valle, Cervellini, Cesarini, Bonini, Zafferani, Mazza, Palazzi, Golinucci, Rinaldi
Subs: Vitaioli, Berretti, Simoncini, Hirsch, Brolli, Manzaroli, Tosi, Golinucci, Bernardi, Cevoli

Mesut Ozil vies with Artem Fedetskiy during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Germany and Ukraine on June 12, 2016
Read Next:
Ozil out of Germany Confederations Cup squad
>
