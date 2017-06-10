Germany captain Julian Draxler is passed fit to lead the national team against San Marino.

Germany captain Julian Draxler has been passed fit to lead the national team in this evening's World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

The Paris-Saint Germain star will play in an advanced midfield position, providing support for Sandro Wagner.

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will play in goal, but big names Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels, Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller have been rested against Group C minnows San Marino.

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi lines up in defence, behind Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the engine room.

San Marino goalkeeper Elia Benedettini, who plays his club football for Novara, is one of three Italy-based players in the vistors' lineup, along with Pier Filippo Mazza of Sant'Ermete Calcio and Tropical Coriano's Alessandro Golinucci, both of whom start in midfield.

Germany: ter Stegen, Mustafi, Hector, Draxler, Goretzka, Wagner, Stindl, Can, Younes, Kimmich, Brand

Subs: Rudy, Trapp, Plattenhardt, Leno, Demme, Rudiger, Ginter, Sule, Demirbay, Werner, Henrichs

San Marino: Benedettini, Biordi, Valle, Cervellini, Cesarini, Bonini, Zafferani, Mazza, Palazzi, Golinucci, Rinaldi

Subs: Vitaioli, Berretti, Simoncini, Hirsch, Brolli, Manzaroli, Tosi, Golinucci, Bernardi, Cevoli